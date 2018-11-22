Tonometer Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2017- 2027

A Tonometer measures the intraocular pressure of the eye which is the internal pressure of the eye. This Tonometry test for intraocular pressure is mainly performed for glaucoma. Glaucoma is a condition of the eye causing blindness by harming the optic nerve at the back of the eye. The damage to the optic nerve may be caused due to the accumulation of excess fluid that isn’t able to drain out properly from the eye. The tonometer measures the intraocular pressure by monitoring the resistance of the cornea to the pressure. Tonometer slightly blows air at the cornea and measures the pressure in the eye. If the results are abnormal, then the doctor will suggest performing other tests to confirm the diagnosis.

Global Tonometer Market- Market Segmentation:

On the basis of Types, the Global Tonometer market can be segmented into,

Applanation Tonometry Contact

Goldmann Applanation Tonometry

Perkins Applanation Tonometry

Ocular Response Analyzer Non-contact

Indentation Tonometry Schiotz Tonometer Pneumotonometer Tono-Pen

Rebound Tonometry

Pascal Dynamic Contour Tonometer

Probe-based

Electronic

Pneumatic

Stand-alone

Handheld

On the basis of End User, the Global Tonometer market can be segmented into

Hospitals

Ophthalmic diagnostic centers

Others

On the basis of Region, the Global Tonometry market can be segmented into,

North America

Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Global Tonometer Market- Market Dynamics:

The most significant driver for the rapid development of the global Tonometer market is the rising instances of diabetes worldwide. Changing lifestyle and eating habits have triggered diabetes in all strata of the society. People who have diabetes are more prone to Glaucoma. Thus, in turn, the incidences of glaucoma are triggering the tonometer market. Also, Doctor nowadays use Tonometer to measure the pressure of the eye to check the response of a prescribed medicine. Rising number of chronic diseases and multiple complexities, the tonometer is a better way to keep a track on the effect of medications on the body. Technological advancements and substitutes for Tonometer aided testing will pose to be restraining factors for the tonometer market. There are more opportunities in the tonometer market to modify the device and design it with more fine specifications and accuracy.

Global Tonometer Market-Regional Outlook:

Regionally, the Tonometer market has been segmented into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Amongst them, Asia Pacific and Europe are the most dominating markets for the Tonometer. This is due to the high incidences of Diabetes observed in both the regions. Other factors like developing healthcare facilities, revised reimbursements policies and increased per capita healthcare expenditure for the better quality of healthcare are driving the Tonometer market. Followed by Asia Pacific and Europe, comes North America in terms of market share. The emerging economies like India and China are major growth drivers of this market. Increasing instances of diabetes and fast-developing healthcare infrastructure, along with the growth in the medical tourism, have roused the Tonometer market. This region is going to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Tonometer Market- Major Players:

Currently, the global Tonometer market is highly competitive owing to the involvement of many established players and government policies. Some of the key players in the global Tonometer market are Accutome, Canon, Haag-Streit, Huvitz, Keeler, Kowa, NIDEK, OCULUS Optikgerate, Reichert, Suoer, Topcon, TOMEY, Tiolat and 66 Vision-Tech.