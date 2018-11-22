There’s no more need to shun out color and vibrancy from your business wear! This Danish brand has delivered such solutions earlier and they have done it once more with the Skagen Signatur Solar Recycled Quartz SKW6452 Men’s Watch. Diversifying from the set norms of somewhat bland, grim-looking faces on business wrist-wear, their creative side unfurled something that lets you boast of an impeccable quality, dedicated to the key factors that make or break a watch.

The Skagen Signatur Solar Recycled Quartz SKW6452 Men’s Watch is a high-end, simple and functional model that doesn’t throw any gimmickry at all! It’s a suitable watch for every taste and every style outside the tech and too-much-tech domains. Its flat design makes it sit low on the wrist and slide easily inside the shirt cuffs and makes the 10mm thickness appear lesser and give the Skagen Signatur Solar Recycled Quartz SKW6452 Men’s Watch a particular, sleek touch.

A look at the Skagen Signatur Solar Recycled Quartz SKW6452 Men’s Watch is enough to tell you that they have been aiming at developing something unique! The watch is a platter where contrasting pieces come together effortlessly to create a pleasant unusualness. It involves a brilliant combination of shapes, colors and concentric circles, blending details and exemplifying itself as one of the heights form and function can bring into affordable luxury.

The Skagen Signatur Quartz Men’s Watch is a perfect embodiment of the joyful spirit within a passionate, vibrant business sense. Success is not confined within a perimeter; therefore, it has been designed keeping the informal, club meetings in mind. That’s why it doesn’t become overly formal, yet stays backed by longstanding business/casual guidelines.

The Skagen Signatur Solar Recycled Quartz SKW6452 Men’s Watch is an innovative product that showcases progressive ideologies in designs and style. The watch bears a deep respect to the Danish design heritage and values. Paired with impeccable craftsmanship and a keen eye for the fit, finish and details, Skagen has built a reputation in the watch arena as its first priority. The company has been successfully implementing its lifestyle appeal into public psyche, with the New Skagen Watches reflecting the modern world’s basic stylistic codes!

Bottom line: A blend of traditional and contemporary Danish design expertise manifests itself through the Skagen Signatur Solar Recycled Quartz SKW6452 Men’s Watch.It concocts every requirement for everyday usage in an Eco-friendly way. Its three-hand solar movement charges with the light passing through the dial, its transparency invisible to the human eye. There’s no question about the watch stopping abruptly due to a lack of running power; with a fully charged battery, it can run up to six months without further exposure to light.