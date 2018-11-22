Seyoung metal Co., Ltd Agriculture Products of Hoes Reels Smart Grow Part & Pest Control Trap in Korea

SeYoung Metal Co., Ltd. grew in 1999 as a trading company specialized in exporting kitchenware. Since then, we have expanded our business into the field of PVC hose manufacturing and now export products to more than 40 countries around the world.

We are also increasing our reputation by exporting our products to overseas markets. Seyoung Metal has grown to become a world-class company by employing professional personnel with the value that nothing is more important than human resources. Seyoung Metal contributes to social development through win-win growth by supplying excellent products to customers.

Hoes Reels

SYR-100

• MODEL: SYR-100

• Hose Length(m):30m

• Hose Size(mm):13mm

• Net Weight(kg):5.65Kg

SYR-101

• MODEL: SYR-101

• Hose Length(m):20m

• Hose Size(mm):13mm

• Net Weight(kg):4.2Kg

SYR-102

• MODEL: SYR-102

• Hose Length(m):50m

• Hose Size(mm):13mm

• Net Weight(kg):11.6Kg

SYR-103

• MODEL: SYR-103

• Hose Length(m):80m

• Hose Size(mm):13mm

• Net Weight(kg):15.6Kg PVC suction hose manufacturer

SYR-104

• MODEL: SYR-104

• Hose Length(m):5.57kg

• Hose Size(mm):8.5,10,13

• Net Weight(kg):5.57Kg

Smart Grow Pot & Pest Control Trap

• Smart Grow Pot

• Automatic water supply system

• Eco-friendly material used

• For growing chemical-free vegetables

• Comfortable water supply

• Easy to install and carry

• various kinds of colors

Pest Control Trap

• Size(mm):290 x 400

• Power Supply(v):220

• Power Consumption(w):52

• Revolutions per minute (RPM):1,550

• Noise(dB):30

• Applicable Area (㎡):330~665

