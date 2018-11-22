Moisture Resistant Packaging Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2028

Global Moisture Resistant Packaging Market: Overview – Moisture resistant packaging is a protective packaging that usually consist of the waxed paper. Waxed paper provides nonabrasive properties & effective moisture resistance, which protects the product from grease, water, oil & moisture. There are many ways of water contamination in closed container which can be water vapor inside the package, water vapor inside the material & on the walls of package so moisture resistant packaging is the solution which prevents it all. Moisture resistant packaging is a form of active packaging that functions beyond the passive containment and safeguard of the product. Moisture resistant packaging ensures the product integrity during storage & shipment. Moisture resistant packaging finds application in pallet liners, packaging paint & skid liners. Conventional methods for moisture resistant packaging include poly bag, inner liners or desiccants to control moisture. These methods includes surplus cost & risk of contamination. The price of the moisture resistant package depends upon the type of material used, thickness, size & printing color & quantity. Moisture resistant packaging is environment friendly & recyclable.

Food & beverage has the largest market share in the end-use industry for the moisture resistant packaging market globally. In packaging of paints, nuts, dried fruit, cereal & wheat are some of the major application of moisture resistant packaging.

Global Moisture Resistant Packaging Market: Dynamics – With the changing lifestyle and developing taste, the demand for ready to eat food increases which in turn increases the demand for moisture resistant packaging. Growing chemical, food & beverage industry adding fuel to the demand of moisture resistant packaging market. As the moisture resistant packaging provides excellent protection against grease, oil, water & moisture which makes it superior than other products. Sometimes medical devices & pharmaceutical packages may subjected to adverse conditions such as rain during loading dock or flooding & most of the pharmaceutical manufacturers label their product under “sterile unless open & damage” which cannot protect it from water contamination so moisture resistant packaging is the solution. This type of packaging also improves the shelter life of the product which also escalates the demand of moisture resistant packaging in the market. However, stringent government regulation towards the use of plastics can affect the moisture resistant packaging in the market in the near future.

Global Moisture Resistant Packaging Market: Segmentation – On the basis of material used, global moisture resistant packaging can be segmented as: Oriented Polypropylene, Kraft Paper-Poly, PET, Polyethylene, Cast Polypropylene; On the basis of end use industry, global moisture resistant packaging can be segmented as: Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal care, Chemical, Others;

Global Moisture Resistant Packaging Market: Regional Outlook – Geographically, the global moisture resistant packaging can be segmented based on the region like North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, MEA, APEJ & Japan. Asia-Pacific is the global forerunner in the moisture resistant packaging market, in terms of volume & value, and is expected to continue till 2028. Countries in this region such as India China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia & Thailand are witnessing momentous increase in the use of moisture resistant packaging in food & beverage industry. The growth is in this region mainly due to the increasing population & rapid economic growth that is escalating the demand for moisture resistant packaging for various end-use industries in Asia-Pacific. North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), Japan;

Global Moisture Resistant Packaging Market: Key Players – Some of the key players in the moisture resistant packaging market are: Curtec Nederland B.V. , Nichols Paper Products Company, Inc., DuPont™ Inc., International Paper Co., Tetra Pak International S.A., Sorbent Systems, Delta Absorbents, Clariant, Sanner GmbH, Brownell Ltd.;

Global Moisture Resistant Packaging Market: Key Developments – Some of the key developments in the moisture resistant packaging market are: CurTec’s moisture resistant packaging provide a seal against water vapor ingress and industry-leading MVT resistance. DuPont™ has introduced moisture resistant packaging, when the packaging comes in contact with water it remains as droplets on the surface as it is hydrophobic in nature.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

