Graphic Films Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period ( 2017 –2022)

Global Graphic Films Market: Overview

The global graphic films market is predicted to find major applications in the advertising and automotive industries. Graphic films could be increasingly engaged for manufacturing vehicle wraps and promotional banners. Moreover, compared to traditional types of films, graphic films are expected to be a cost-effective alternative. Transitions caused in the lifestyle of consumers as a result of improving purchase power and aggressive technological developments could be responsible for the further growth of the market.

The report presented herewith is a brilliant compilation of significant studies of the global graphic films market. Buyers of the report will be exposed to some of the most important factors of the market affecting its growth and future projections. Each segment of the market is carefully analyzed with special focus on their future prospects and statistical information.

Global Graphic Films Market: Dynamics

The world graphic films market is foretold to witness the dominance of polyvinylchloride (PVC) expected to be retained in the near future. While there could be various end users associated with the market, the advertisement sector could showcase a stronger growth. The automotive sector is projected to tread on the heels of the advertisement sector in the coming years. Asia Pacific could be empowered with a major uplift due to its bolstering economic condition. The International Monetary Fund (IME) had declared the economy of Asia Pacific to have grown by an over 5.0% in 2016, and is anticipated to rise further between 2017 and 2022.

Global Graphic Films Market: Segmentation

The international graphic films market is predicted to be segmented as per three categories, i.e. type of film, type of material, and end use. According to film type, the market could be classified into opaque, transparent, translucent, and reflective and other films. Among these segments, transparent films could garner a colossal growth in the market for the coming years. In 2017, this segment collected a share of 32.7% in the market.

In terms of material type, the international graphic films market is prophesied to be segregated into PVC, polypropylene (PP), and polyethylene (PE) and other materials. By end use, the market could see a segmentation into automotive, promotion, advertising, and branding, and industrial and other end-use sectors.

Geographically, the international graphic films market is envisaged to testify the leading position of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) expected to be maintained all through the course of the forecast timeframe 2017-2022. This regional market could rise at a 7.0% CAGR. North America and Europe could be the other larger regions but with a lesser growth than APEJ. Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are forecast to exhibit a slower growth in the market. The report also foresees Latin America as a vital region of the market.

Global Graphic Films Market: Competition

The worldwide graphic films market could include dominant companies such as 3M Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Avery Dennison Corporation, Amcor Limited, DUNMORE Corporation, Achilles Corporation, Hexis S.A., Arlon Graphics, LLC, and Dunmore Corporation.

