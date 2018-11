Flame and Detonation Arresters Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2018 – 2026

Market Introduction

Fuel, spark and air are considered to the edges of the fire triangle. The storage vessels and pipes carrying flammable liquids and gaseous mixtures are always exposed to a threat of an explosion or a fire. Flame and detonation arresters thus come into picture where the possibility of fire to take place is high. The flame and detonation arresters stop the explosive liquid and gaseous mixtures from igniting and also limit the spreading range of an explosion. The flame and detonation arresters absorb the heat travelling in the flame front which reduces the temperature below auto ignition temperature and thus the flame is extinguished. In some long pipes, the speed of the flame front is high and creates a shock wave, the flame and detonation arrester limits the spread of this shock wave,

The flame and detonation arresters are installed by calculations of the pressure drop across the pipes and storage vessels. The selection of location to install the flame and detonation arresters in the equipment is a crucial part where measurement of the pressure drop is vital. By the type of installation, flame and detonation arresters are categorized as vertical and horizontal flame arresters. Where horizontal flame and detonation arresters are used in the pipe lines and storage vessels and vertical flame and detonation arresters are used in the vent lines.

Market Dynamics

The increasing fire and explosion hazards in the chemical industry are expected to drive the sales of flame and detonation arresters in chemical industry. The growth of the oil and gas industry is expected to pull the demand of flame and detonation arresters in coming years. Risks of fire and explosion hazards in the hydrogenation processes in pharmaceutical industries is expected to drive the sales of flame and detonation arresters in coming years. The prices of the flame and detonation arresters are economical which in turn are expected to help in keeping the growth of the flame and detonation arresters market high. Mining industry is tipped to provide growth opportunities for the flame and detonation arrestors market in the forecast period.

The flame and detonation arresters are very sensitive to the input signals related to the temperature and pressures, failure of any sensors in the systems will affect the efficiency of the flame and detonation arrester which in turn is expected to retard the growth of flame and detonation arresters in coming years.

Market Segmentation

The flame and detonations arresters market is segmented on the following basis:

Flame and detonation arresters by application:

• Storage Tanks

• Pipelines

Flame and detonation arresters by installation:

• Horizontal

• Vertical

Flame and detonation arresters by end use industry:

• Chemical

• Oil & Gas

• Pharmaceutical

