Enterprise Data Management Market worth $105,195.3 Million by 2020

The report “Enterprise Data Management Market by Software (Data Integration, Data Migration, Data Warehousing, Data Quality, Data Security, and Others), Service, Deployment Type, User Type, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast and Analysis to 2020″, defines and segments the enterprise data management market into various sub-segments with an in-depth analysis and market size estimation. It also identifies drivers and restraints for this market with insights into trends, opportunities, and challenges.

[149 Pages Report] The global Enterprise Data Management Market size was USD 64,789.0 Million in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 105,195.0 Million in 2020, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period.

This report analyzes the global adoption trends, future growth potential, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and best practices in the enterprise data management market. The report also examines growth potential, market size, and revenue forecasts across different regions.

Market size by software:

• Data Integration

• Data Migration

• Data Warehousing

• Data Governance

• Data Security

• Data Quality

• Master Data Management

• Others

Market size by service:

• Consulting Services

• Support and Training Services

• Operation and Maintenance Services

Market size by deployment type:

• On-premise

• Hosted

Market size by user type:

• SMBs

• Enterprises

Market size by region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

The enterprise data management solutions are gaining traction due to the increased need for management of the voluminous business data that is generated in organizations on a daily basis. Most of the organizations treat enterprise data as a vital corporate asset. With the advent of globalization and internet age, the world seems to be a smaller space to live and it is giving rise to digital enterprises. Data is the backbone for this transformation; with the amount of inter-organization and intra-organization flow of data increasing drastically, there is an evident need to manage this voluminous but rich information efficiently.

Enterprise data management is the efficient management of data that arise from an enterprise’s processes, procedures, controls, technology, and people. Enterprise data management is all about extracting qualitative data from voluminous data that can be used to establish associations and build strategic inferences. The data can be of two types: structured and unstructured.

The major forces driving this market are the growing need for data management in organizations as a necessary requisite for business continuity and the need to reduce the total cost of ownership of data. Therefore, the adoption of enterprise data management solutions is increasing. Most enterprises across different verticals are actively formulating data management policies and procedures to ensure data integrity and enforcing best data governance practices to comply with the government regulations and compliances.

Enterprise data management solutions providers such as Accenture, Informatica Corporation, SAS Institute, Symantec Corporation, Teradata Corporation, IBM Corporation, Intel Security, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE are expected to collaborate and provide better competitive services to take advantage of this market and to fulfill the need of providing complete end-to-end data management suite. Transportation and logistics, defense, healthcare, BFSI, energy and utilities, and government organizations are the major consumers of enterprise data management solutions.

The enterprise data management market has been segmented by type of software: data integration, data migration, data warehousing, data governance, data security, data quality, master data management, and others ; by service: consulting services, training and support services, and operation and maintenance services; by type of deployment: on-premise and hosted; by user type: SMBs, and enterprises; by type of vertical: government, BFSI, retail, healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, and others and by regions: North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The report also provides insights into the opportunity analysis of verticals and business case analysis and roadmaps for the enterprise data management market.

The enterprise data management market size is expected to grow from $64,789.0 Million in 2015 to $105,195.0 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.2%. In the current scenario, healthcare and transportation and logistics verticals continue to be leading in the deployment of enterprise data management solutions. In terms of regions, North America is expected to be the biggest market in terms of market size, while the APAC region is expected to experience increased market traction.

