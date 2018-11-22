Empty Capsules Market by Application (Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antacids)-Forecast to 2023

Global Empty Capsules Market shows the Industry Overview with Definition, Product Development History. This is an in-depth research which shows the world’s main region industry conditions and forecasts 2023.

Empty Capsules Market is projected to reach US$ 2.79 Billion by 2023 from an estimated US$ 1.95 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.4%. The growing adoption of capsule formulations among the growing geriatric population, the growth of the pharmaceutical market along with the increasing R&D activities & clinical trials, and advancements in capsule delivery technologies are the major factors driving the market for empty capsules.

Empty Capsules Market is segmented into gelatin and non-gelatin capsules. The gelatin capsules segment is further subsegmented intopig meat gelatin, bovine-derived gelatin, bone meal, and other gelatin sources. The non-gelatin capsules segment is further divided into hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) and pullulan & starch material.

Empty Capsules Market is segmented into immediate-release, sustained-release, and delayed-release capsules. The immediate-release capsules segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the empty capsules market during the forecast period, owing to the widespread use of these capsules for the manufacture of antibiotics, antibacterials, antacids, painkillers, inhalators, cold and cough drug preparations, and dietary supplements.

Empty Capsules Market is segmented into antibiotic & antibacterial drugs, dietary supplements, antacid & ant flatulent preparations, antiemetic preparations, anti-inflammatory drugs, cardiovascular therapy drugs, cough & cold drugs, and other applications

