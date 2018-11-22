Added benefits of Electric Muscle Stimulation

How Electric Stimulation Performs

Electric stimulation performs by attaching stick-on pieces of gear for the skin and using the handle unit to transmit currents to targeted muscle groups. The handle unit is where the timer, sensory knobs along with other devices are positioned to make the electric existing. Two lead wires and two to 4 neurostimulation electrodes would be the tools which might be attached to the skin to transmit the current. The machine might result in many one of a kind sensations when turned on and applied to a certain muscle group.

How Electric Stimulation Feels

Some patients report feeling pins and needles, muscle twitching and/or a dull tingling. These sensations normally only last during the treatment, but you can find times sufferers will really feel them up to 30 minutes immediately after the therapy session.

Added Benefits of EMS

You will find quite a few benefits to this kind of therapy. To begin, it might aid lessen edema (swelling) and expedite the healing process of injured or broken tissue. Electric muscle stimulation can also help reduce chronic discomfort. Other benefits include things like:

May possibly improve joint pain and swelling

Prevents and reveres muscle atrophy (loss of muscle mass/tissue)

Enhances rehabilitation of muscle tissues

Increases array of motion for tense muscle tissues or tendons

Reduces pressure and discomfort

Improves blood flow and circulation

Those with pacemakers and heart complications (i.e. palpitations, arrhythmia, heart disease, and so on.) must not use this therapy, nor really should girls who are pregnant.