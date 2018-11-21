Self-Driving Truck Technology market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research

November 21, 2018: This report focuses on the global Self-Driving Truck Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Self-Driving Truck Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

A lot has been happening in the world of self-driving trucks. More companies have emerged, technologies are being tested, laws are being considered, and the date for when it will be normal to see automated trucks on the road is getting closer and closer.

Many in the industry are excited about this technology because it will help improve productivity, fuel efficiency, costs, and traffic on the highways. With the trucking industry continuing to move forward, the main thing on truck drivers’ minds is the security of their jobs. It’s believable self-driving trucks quickly become a reality.

In 2017, the global Self-Driving Truck Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Daimler

Volvo

Waymo

Tesla

TuSimple

General Motors Corporation

Ford

Takata

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Semi-automatic

Full-automatic

Market segment by Application, split into

Transport

Mining

Military

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Self-Driving Truck Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Semi-automatic

1.4.3 Full-automatic

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Self-Driving Truck Technology Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Transport

1.5.3 Mining

1.5.4 Military

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Self-Driving Truck Technology Market Size

2.2 Self-Driving Truck Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Self-Driving Truck Technology Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Self-Driving Truck Technology Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

