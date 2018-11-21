Fluoropolymers Market expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% By (2017 – 2027).

Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global fluoropolymers market in its latest report titled ‘Fluoropolymers Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027).’ The long-term outlook on the global fluoropolymers market remains positive, with market value expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2017 – 2027). The industrial & equipment segment is expected to remain a key end-use segment, accounting for over one-fourth of the total shares in the global market throughout the forecast period. Global sales of fluoropolymers is estimated to be valued at over US$ 8 Bn by the end of 2017. APEJ is estimated to account for a major value share in the global fluoropolymers market by 2017 end and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In this report, Future Market Insights throws light on the drivers and restraints likely to impact the market during the forecast period.

Factors Impacting Market Revenue Growth

The global fluoropolymers market is greatly influenced by the building and construction, industrial & equipment and electrical & electronics sector. Industrial & equipment is a large end-use segment for fluoropolymers, accounting for a significant market share in terms of volume as well as value. The utilisation of fluoropolymers in solar PV module is anticipated to facilitate the growth of the segment over the forecast period. Moreover, significant growth in the electrical & electronics industry is expected to influence the fluoropolymers market positively, creating strong revenue opportunities for fluoropolymers in developed as well as developing countries. Establishing long-term supply contracts with direct end users can provide stability as well as growth opportunities for manufacturers in revenue generation.

The global fluoropolymers market is expected to face some challenges in the coming years. High product pricing and relatively more complex manufacturing processes are some of the factors that may adversely impact the growth of the fluoropolymers market during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis

The fluoropolymers market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use, and application. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into PTFE, FEP, PFA, PVF, PVDF, ETFE, and others. On the basis of end use, the fluoropolymers market is segmented into Automotive and Aerospace, Industrial Processing, Healthcare, Electrical and Electronics, Construction, and Others. On the basis of application, the global market is segmented into Coatings and Liners, Additives, Films, Mechanical Parts and Components, and Others.

The PTFE product type segment is projected to hold a value share in excess of 45% throughout the forecast period

In terms of value & volume, the coating & liners application segment is expected to capture significant market share over the forecast period. The films application segment is expected to grow 1.7x in terms of value between 2017 and 2027

The industrial processing end use segment is anticipated to grab a market value share in excess of 25% throughout the forecast period

Regional Market Projections

North America and APEJ regions collectively are estimated to account for more than 60% share in the overall global fluoropolymers market by the end of 2017. APEJ is the largest regional market for fluoropolymers, projected to hold a value share in excess of 45% by the end of the forecast period in 2027. Consumption of fluoropolymers in the APEJ region is expected to grow 1.7x between 2017 and 2027. The North America fluoropolymers market is expected to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 2,677.2 Mn between 2017 and 2027. This growth can be attributed to a high demand from the chemical and automotive industry.

Vendor Insights

The report highlights some of the key companies operating in the global fluoropolymers market such as The Chemours Company, Arkema Group, Solvay sa., DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., 3M Company, Saint Gobain S.A., Polyflon Technology Ltd., Dongyue Group Ltd, Honeywell International Inc. Key market players are focussing on developing novel products and production technologies and decreasing the overall processing costs.