Cloud Analytics Market worth $23.1 Billion by 2020

The report “Cloud Analytics Market by Type (Cloud Bi Tools, Hosted Data Warehouse Solutions, CEP, EIM, EPM, GGR, Analytics Solutions) – Worldwide Forecast and Analysis to 2015 – 2020” defines and divides the cloud analytics market into various segments with an in-depth analysis and estimation of market size. This research report also identifies the factors driving this market, various restraints, challenges, and opportunities impacting it along with the future roadmaps. Additionally, the report emphasizes on the key adoption trends, evolution of cloud-based analytics, attractive market opportunities, and business cases in this market. MarketsandMarkets expects a significant growth trend of cloud analytics services in various industries as there is a massive rise in big data.

[168 Pages Report] The cloud analytics market is expected to grow from $7.5 Billion in 2015 to $23.1 Billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period.

The key vendors occupying the market are SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Teradata Corporation, Google Incorporation, Hewlett-Packard, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software, and Microstrategy. The market research report discusses the strategies and insights of the key vendors in the market and also provides an in-depth study of the driving forces and challenges in the cloud analytics market.. MarketsandMarkets has segmented the global market by solution, deployment model, organization size, vertical, and region. The report also consists of MarketsandMarkets’ views of the key players and the analysts’ insights on the latest developments that are taking place in the cloud analytics market space. The forecast period for the market research report is 2015-2020, with 2014 considered as the base year. The research report covers the complete market categorized into the following submarkets:

On the basis of solutions:

• Cloud BI tools

• Hosted data warehouse solutions

• Complex event processing

• Enterprise information management

• Enterprise performance management

• Government, Risk, and Compliance

• Analytics solutions

• On the basis of deployment models:

• Public cloud

• Private cloud

• Hybrid cloud

• Community cloud

On the basis of organization size:

• Small and medium-sized business

• Large enterprises

On the basis of verticals:

• BFSI

• Retail and consumer goods

• Telecommunication

• Healthcare and life sciences

• Media and entertainment

• Government

• Business and consulting services

• Research and education

• Energy

• Manufacturing

• Others

On the basis of regions:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Cloud-based business analytics is a service model in which elements of business data analytics are provided through the public, private, and hybrid cloud-based deployment models. Cloud-based business analytics applications and services are offered under a subscription model or a utility pricing model. Primarily, the elements of data analytics consists of cloud BI tools, hosted data warehousing, complex event processing, Enterprise Information Management (EIM), Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC), and analytics solutions.

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2P0H5mo

The cloud analytics market is expected to grow from $7.5 Billion in 2015 to $23.1 Billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period.

The cloud analytics market is broadly segmented by solution: cloud BI tools, hosted data warehouse solutions, complex event processing, enterprise information management, enterprise performance management, governance risk and compliance, and analytics solutions; by deployment model: public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, and community cloud; by type of organization size: small and medium sized; by vertical: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, research and education, high tech and electronics, media and entertainment, government, and other verticals; and by region: North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

There are a few assumptions that have been taken into consideration for the market sizing and forecasting exercise of the cloud analytics market. These global assumptions include political, economic, social, technological, and economic factors. For instance, exchange rates, one of the economic factors, are expected to have a moderate rate of impact on this market. Thus, the dollar fluctuations are also assumed to not affect the market forecast to a significant extent. Also, the market size for hardware-related tools and equipment used in the cloud analytics market is not taken into consideration during the overall sizing of the cloud analytics market.

The market research report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

• This report segments the market into cloud analytics solutions covering this market comprehensively. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments. The market numbers are further split across different regions.

• This report will help them better understand the competitor and gain more insights to better position their business. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, including competitor ecosystem, mergers and acquisitions, and venture capital funding. Besides, there are company profiles of the top 10 players in this market.

Browse 68 market data tables and 38 figures spread through 168 pages and in-depth TOC on “Cloud Analytics Market – Worldwide Forecast and Analysis to 2015 – 2020″

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cloud-based-business-analytics-market-959.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com