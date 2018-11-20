Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market by Application (ISR, MCM, Oceanography, Hydrography)-Global Forecast to 2023

Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market size is expected to grow from US$ 534 Million in 2018 to US$ 1,020 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the forecast period.
The North American region is estimated to lead the global unmanned surface vehicle market in 2018, and is expected to continue to lead during the forecast period. The US is considered to be the largest developer, operator, and exporter of USVs, globally, resulting in the large share of the North American region in the global unmanned surface vehicle market.
Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market in Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This rapid growth can be attributed to the increasing demand from scientific research and survey industries. In the European region maritime threats are continuously increasing, affecting the transportation of goods and energy. Thus, the demand for USVs is increasing for maritime security.
Break-up of profiles of primary participants in the A-SMGCS market
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives– 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%
• By Region: North America –45%, Europe – 20%, AsiaPacific – 30%,Rest of the World 5%
The market study covers the unmanned surface vehicle market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as application, system, type, size, hull type, mode of operation, endurance, and region.
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall unmanned surface vehicle market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.
