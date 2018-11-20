Criminal Law Practices Global Market Forecast with Upcoming Trends

Criminal Law Practices Global Market Size :

The global criminal law practices market was valued at $42.4 billion in 2017. North America was the largest geographic region accounting for $21.0 billion or 49.52% of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for $17.1 billion or 40.33% of the global criminal law practices market.

Criminal Law Practices Global Market Overview:

Pressure to control costs have forced criminal law firms to move away from traditional by-the-hour billing models to alternative billing models. The new alternative billing models include fixed, flat blended and capped fees. Many law firms are switching to alternative billing models to build long term relationships with clients and to maximize value they are offering to clients. According to a survey by the US law department, about 72.8% of fees paid to outside counsel was not based on standard hourly rates or the billable hours.

Baker & McKenzie was the biggest player in the criminal law practices market, with revenues of $2.7 billion in 2016. Baker & McKenzie’s growth strategy is focused on diversification of the firm to capitalize on growth opportunities across the globe. The firm aims to increase in presence in the Asia Pacific and EMEA regions which currently account for 26% and 37% of its revenues, respectively. In 2015, the firm established Global Services Centers in Ireland and Philippines. Going forward, the firm aims to provide legal and business services in regions facing volatility in terms of reassurance and cross-border M&A deals.

Criminal law is a system of laws concerned with punishment of individuals who commit crime related to traffic, public order, property and people.

