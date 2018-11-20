Airport Security Market 2018 Study And Analysis Research Report Forecast To 2023

Airport Security Market Report Information: by Type (Access Control, Perimeter Security, Screening, Others), Systems & Equipment (Metal Detector, Backscatter X-Ray System, Others), Technology (RFID, Biometrics, Others), & Region — Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario

Airport security includes numerous systems and technologies used to safeguard the passengers, staff, and planes from malicious activities, threats, and violence. The systems and technologies that are used for airport security include metal detectors, x-ray scanners, explosive detectors, biometrics, intrusion detectors, 3D scanners, and others. They are also essential to avoid loss of assets and the disruption of business. Explosive and intrusion detectors are used to avoid threats of cross-border terrorism, smuggling, and drug trade. Similarly, the need for providing access control to critical areas has increased the demand for fixed surveillance and biometric identification systems at airports.

Get Report Sample : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6298

The need for stringent security to ensure passenger safety against critical situations is primarily driving the growth of this market. Moreover, strict government regulations to strengthen airport security is contributing to the market growth. However, high installation and maintenance costs of security solutions are the major restraints to the growth of this market.

Airport security market has been segmented into type, systems & equipment, technology, and region. By type, the market has been segmented into access control, cybersecurity, perimeter security, screening, surveillance, and others. Screening is the primary checking process that is performed in airports to check for any threatening and restricted item possessed by an individual, and is the largest sub-segment, by type. Millimeter wave machine, backscatter x-ray system, and walk-through metal detectors are some of the systems that are used to screen passengers.

By technology, the market has been segmented into Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), biometrics, 3D scanning, and others. The 3D scanning segment, among technology, is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. 3D scanners can see through cluttered bags and give screeners the ability to zoom in and rotate a bag for a 360-degree view. It also saves time as travelers do not have to remove electronic items from their bags.

The market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America accounted for the largest shares of the market in 2017. This is due to the stringent government regulations and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) standards to strengthen security at airports. Moreover, the U.S. is one of the major suppliers of security systems. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for air travelers and increasing number of airports in this region. The number of air travelers is increasing in regions such as Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Therefore, the global airport security market is estimated to register a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Browse Full Report : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/airport-security-market-6298

Key Players

The key players in the airport security market are American Science and Engineering, Inc. (U.S.), Autoclear LLC (U.S.), C.E.I.A. SpA (U.S.), FLIR Systems, Inc. (U.S.), L3 Security & Detection Systems (U.S.), OSI Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Robert Bosch LLC (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Smiths Detection LLC (U.S.), and Westminster Aviation Security Services Ltd. (U.K).

Scope of Report

The report on the global Airport Security market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecast market size, in terms of value and volume, and the technological, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Press Release Available : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/airport-security-market