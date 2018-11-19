Visual Computing Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast to 2025

November 19, 2018: Visual computing is a generic term for all computer science disciplines handling with images and 3D models, i.e. computer graphics, image processing, visualization, computer vision, virtual and augmented reality, video processing, but also includes aspects of pattern recognition, human computer interaction, machine learning and digital libraries.
The value chain of the visual computing market is from the broad and complex network. The entire chain is an inter-connection between various players related to the complete market, and the flow of technology and services.
In 2017, the global Visual Computing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Visual Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Visual Computing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Nvidia
- Intel
- Advanced Micro Devices
- ARM
- Imagination Technologies
- Matrox
- Cubix
- Softkinetic
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Interactive Whiteboard
- Interactive Kiosk
- Interactive Table
- Interactive Video Wall
- Monitor
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- Gaming
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Manufacturing
- Defense and Intelligence
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
