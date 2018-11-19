Underground Cable Fault Location Services in India

Underground cable fault location is the process of locating faults in the cable underground. This fault might be due to insulation of cable and could lead in short circuit and vast damage. To locate the underground fault in cable we provide with Surge Generator that locates the Faults in underground power cables up to 440 V to 33 KV with portable generator.Surge Generator set is locating the faults in High resistance or low resistance very efficiently. The Limited Burning Capability enables to change a high resistance fault to a low resistance fault in underground Power cables. The used inductive ARM (Arc Reflection Method) technology is a result of a discharge of the surge generator and the in the integrated inductivity and causes a low resistive arc at the fault spot.