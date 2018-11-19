Mergers & Acquisitions In The Environmental Consulting Services Market

The environmental consultancy services market is witnessing significant consolidation, wherein large companies are acquiring small firms to retain and increase market share in the coming years. In the last decade, the market has witnessed a number of mergers of companies operating across the globe. For instance, in March 2014, Conestoga-Rovers & Associates of Canada and Gutteridge Haskins and Davey of Australia merged their operations to create a global leader in environmental architecture and engineering.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE ENVIRONMENTAL CONSULTING SERVICES MARKET TO GROW TO $38 BILLION BY 2021

North America was the largest region in the environmental consulting services market in 2017, accounting for more than half of the market share. This can be attributed to the rise in demand for advisory services on environmental issues such as the control of environmental contamination due to hazardous and toxic substances from manufacturing companies in the large Asian economies.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, n the last five years, the environmental consulting services market has witnessed a rise in the number of specialist consulting firms that focus specific environmental concerns. The growth of such firms is independent and organic as organizations seek solutions to specific problems. The Global Environmental Consultancy predicts a rise in specialist firms in the field of climate change and energy services, predicted to grow by more than 30% in the next five-years, and in Latin America, and Africa and the Middle East, growing by 33.6% and 26.7%, respectively.

CH2M Hill was the largest company in the environmental consulting market, with revenues of $2.2 billion in 2016. CH2M’s growth strategy aims to double its new business generation and focus on the Middle East market to increase revenue. Some of the projects undertaken by CH2M in the Middle East are Dubai Expo 2020, Qatar’s Idris project, Riyadh Metro. The company also plans to double its workforce in this region by 2020.

The environmental consulting services industry comprises establishments engaged in providing advice, assistance, and action plans to organizations and governments to manage their environment. It includes prevention of environmental contamination, toxic substances, security consulting, waste management, and pollution control.

