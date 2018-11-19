Madden 19 New Features

Modes

This year’s game comes with the usual modes of Franchise and Ultimate Team, with notable improvements for both. The expected online play modes are also available, and I managed to play a handful of lag-free games without issues.

Franchise

Franchise now allows for a much more streamlined experience in downloading and importing custom draft classes into your franchise for future years. Many people JUST play Franchise Mode, and this is a crucial quality-of-life feature that helps with immersion.

Also, the way you upgrade players in the mode has changed.

Rather than dumping a whole bunch of XP on you, players gradually earn skill points that you then apply to traits that define the type of player you want. You can spend one point to upgrade, say, Richard Sherman’s man-to-man skills, which results in small increases to stats like awareness, man-to-man finesse, and press coverage.

Longshot: Homecoming

Finally, there’s the Longshot: Homecoming story mode, a follow-up to the Longshot story mode introduced in last year’s game. It wasn’t a perfect mode last year, but for the first proper story mode in a Madden game, it was actually well done and engaging throughout, with perhaps a bit too many cliches and a lacking ending.

This year, Colt Cruise and Devin Wade return, now in the NFL, and all of the cliches remain. It’s a step down from last year’s in all but presentation. It does, however, include more actual gameplay throughout its three or so hours — a lack of which was a problem in Madden NFL 18. Some may enjoy it, as people enjoy Madden for all kinds of different reasons. I like franchise, and the improvements there are enough to have me happy.

Presentation

Perhaps my biggest complaint with the last few Madden games has been the overall sluggishness and presentation of everything outside of gameplay. I’m not a fan of the tile-based menus, and while those are still here, they’re much speedier to navigate this time around, and look a lot sharper. The whole game is cleaner and visually pleasant to look at and move through.

Long load times have also been an issue, but those are improved as well. They’re still not where they should be — seeing your franchise coach pop in randomly after not loading as fast as the menus can be rather jarring. The game still puts its offers and advertisements front and center to try to upsell you on Ultimate Team packs and the like, but the time it takes to get away from that and to whatever mode you want is reduced considerably.

