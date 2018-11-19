Digital Transformation and Adoption of Innovation Underpins Aloha Technology’s Mission to Help Companies Maintain Industry Leadership

MAHARASHTRA, India, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — In a bid to continue to be relevant and competitive in an environment beset with disruptive innovations, companies need to constantly retool business operations and must always be on the lookout for opportunities to find intelligent solutions to problems.

Anuradha S.M., Head of Communication at Aloha Technology, stressed the need for companies to be mindful of paradigm shifts and to embark on digital transformation journeys with an eye towards gaining new levels of superior customer experience.

“Digital transformation plays a crucial role in the survival and competitiveness of a business. This is especially important in light of the hyper-connected and constantly changing global marketplace that we live in – with consumer preferences often changing at a whim,” said Anuradha.

Anuradha noted that digital transformation and process innovation lie at the heart of the mission of Aloha Technology in assisting global companies to find better solutions and to refine operations with the use of the latest technological innovations.

As a global services provider with a major footprint in digital transformation and business process innovations, Aloha has played a leading role in helping global companies find new business models, implement new processes, and attain new levels of consumer engagement and satisfaction with the use of new technology.

“We are in the business of helping companies modernize their digital enterprise infrastructure and build next generation business processes,” noted Anuradha. “These new processes are often now going to be informed by new approaches in artificial intelligence and machine learning,” he added.

Aloha has more than 10 years of experience in the information technology sector offering a broad spectrum of comprehensive services to top global companies and institutions. These services often include consulting, strategy, ideation, execution, development, implementation, and maintenance. The company is an industry leader in application development, analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning, e-commerce development, ERP platforms and integration, customer relationship development, Internet of Things (IoT), among others.

It also prides itself in being at the forefront of providing business process innovation, business process outsourcing, supply chain management outsourcing, IT infrastructure management, and IT help desk services.

Further, top financial institutions have worked with Aloha on modern-day banking applications. Indeed, companies benefit from all the AI-enabled products and solutions that Aloha offers. Examples of these AI-embedded and enhanced universal lending solutions include application tracking, loan processing, loan tracking, identity verification, address verification, salary verification, credit history, loan servicing, debt administration, debt monitoring, daily transaction information, accounts receivables, automated debt collection process, and reporting modules.

Aloha casts a wide sphere of influence working with clients in diverse fields and industries: travel and hospitality, retail, transport and logistics, healthcare, energy and utilities, manufacturing, education, communication, and banking and financial services.

Visit Aloha Technology http://www.alohatechnology.com/