Croatia Telecoms Market Research Report, Market Analysis, Market Outlook: Ken Research

The telecommunication market is developing more significantly which also develop the respective region economically. Telecommunication market is playing an effective role in effecting the GDP also of the economy in a positive manner. Whereas, the telecoms market in Croatia has been structured by the country having combined the European Union in 2013, a process which occasioned in market liberalization and the generation of a supervisory environment encouraging to competition. Additional operators have entered the market and there is operative competition in the fixed-line, broadband, and mobile markets. With the existence of competition, the investors in the market are investing more effectively for taking benefits more efficiently. Moreover, the key players of this industry are doing effective working for gaining the huge market share which leads the market growth more enormously in the near future with the extensive development in the technology.

According to the report analysis, ‘Croatia – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses’ states that some of the major companies which are currently functioning in this market more actively by dominating the demand of the potential user in the region with surveillance of effective facilities at a reasonable prices includes Hrvatski Telekom (HT), A1 Croatia (VIPnet), Tele2 Croatia, H1 Telekom, Optima Telekom, Metronet and several others. Whereas, in the key development the Hrvatski Telekom launches Croatia’s first NB-IoT network, trials 5G technologies. Moreover, in 2019, the regulators set new fixed and mobile termination rates and VIPnet rebranded as A1 Croatia. The modifiers are investing in network substructure to support bandwidth-intensive services. Three network operators account the major share in the market, though there is also room for a small number of MVNOs. The network modifiers have aimed at developing ARPU by reassuring prepaid subscribers to wander to post-paid plans, and on upgrading revenue from the consumer use of mobile facilities. To this end, the substantial work is going on to upgrade network substructure, with the mandatory telcoHrvatski Telekom spearheading trials of 5G technologies and facilities.

The HT trials G.fats technology establishes the gigabit facilities which are proving to be prominent in the region. The optimum Telekom reports 27.7% rise in revenue for the first half of 2018. The government also launches the National Program for the Development of Shared Broadband Infrastructure program. Moreover, the Government abolishes 6% tax on mobile services revenue.

The report consist updates which include the regulator’s market data to June 2018, telcos’ operating and financial data to Q2 2018, recent market developments. Not only has this, the key players of this market majorly focus on the improvements to the technology which are beneficial for both the consumer and the operator. However, many of the key players and operators are analyzing the other competitors’ strategy for dominating the huge market share and serving effectively to the potential buyers. It is expected that in the coming years the market of Croatia telecom will grow more actively with the more developments in the technologies of the telecom over the decades.

