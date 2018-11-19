Corrugated Production United Kingdom, Corrugated Box Supply Turkey, Corrugated Box Demand Belgium- Ken Research

How Corrugated Box Market Is Positioned in Europe?

Total shipments of corrugated box including non-members have increased from ~ million sqm in 2012 to ~ million sqm in 2017 registering a five year CAGR of ~%. Factors such as aggregating demand for fresh food and beverages, home & personal products, electronic goods, logistics application, increasing consumer awareness towards sustainable packaging and growth of the e-commerce industry has led to a gradual progression in the European corrugated box market during the review period. In 2016, there have been ~ deals in European corrugated and containerboard market which included ~ operators from United Kingdom.

Various companies have been expanding their reach with rise in manufacturing capabilities within Europe and abroad. For instance, in 2017, DS Smith acquired Interstate Resources and entered the US corrugated market.

The market has been consolidating primarily due to increased margin pressure and amalgamated consumer base. Major countries witnessing growth in this market include France, Italy, Spain, Poland, United Kingdom and Turkey.

The demand for corrugated box in Western Europe increased from ~ billion sqm in 2012 to 36.1 billion sqm in 2017 at an annual growth of ~%. In Eastern Europe, the demand surged from ~ billion sqm in 2012 to ~ billion sqm in 2017 at an annual growth of ~%.

Vertical integration was a common trend for the larger firms. This included combining board and packaging production. Market is consolidating due to increased margin pressure, strengthening consumer base as the buyers are looking for pan-European coverage and the location of the production plants which must be near to the customers.

Country Profile: Germany Corrugated Box Market

The corrugated board market is reportedly vigorous and paper demand is accordingly high. Nevertheless, the market for recycled corrugated case material has been in the process of overheating. Converters report things which have improved slightly, that they attribute to declining paper exports. Germany has dominated Europe corrugated box market with shipment contribution of ~ accounting to ~ million sqm of shipments from ~ million sqm in 2012. The market has grown registering a five year CAGR of ~ % during 2012 to 2017. : Germany is the largest corrugated box supplier in the world. Germany exported USD ~ billion cardboard boxes in 2016 accounting to more than ~ % of the world trade.

The major companies in the corrugated box market in Germany include Rengo Packaging, Verpackung Roper, Klingele Papierwerke, Dreiv Verpackung, Kunerte Wellpappe, Kolner Wellpappe, STI Group Partner of Brands and others.

Germany corrugated box market is expected to lead in Europe in future with shipment share of ~ in 2022. The market is expected to grow to ~ million sqm of shipments in 2022.

Growth in major end user sectors including Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Food and Electronics industries has driven the demand for corrugated boxes in the country.

Country Profile: Italy Corrugated Box Market

Reviving recycled paper market in Italy has helped augment corrugated box market. Better price realizations owing to increased demand have helped manufacturers to observe increase in market revenue.

In 2017, Italy has contributed second highest shipment share of ~ %, accounting to ~ million sqm of shipments in 2017. This number has increased from ~ million sqm of shipments in 2012. In 2016, production reached ~ billion sqm weighing ~ million tons with ~ % growth from 2015.

Italy corrugated box market was affected positively by a trend that there was shift of focus of GIFCO members from corrugated sheets to corrugated packaging in 2016.

Top five players in Italy corrugated products market accounted ~ % of the overall market in 2016. DS Smith and its subsidiary have a combined market share of ~ %, Smurfit Kappa of ~ %, Pro-Gest of ~ %, Laveggia Group of ~ % and International paper of ~ % in terms of production (million sqm).

The demand for corrugated boxes will grow steadily in the country in future. Italy is expected to constitute second highest share of ~ % in Europe corrugated Box Market by 2022. The requirement of the corrugated boxes is expected to increase from its various end users. In 2018, Italian agri-food exports are expected to exceed EUR ~ billion.

Country Profile: Spain Corrugated Box Market

Increase in production of paper and board has helped in providing a momentum to corrugated board market of Spain.

In 2017, Spain followed France with shipment contribution of ~ % in Europe corrugated box market accounting to ~ million sqm. This has increased from ~ million sqm of shipments in 2012. Popular end users including Textile, food-processing and machinery industries have driven the demand for corrugated boxes in the country.

In 2017, the corrugated board production accounted to more than ~ million sqm in Spain. The average cardboard consumption per inhabitant inclined to ~ kg which increased by ~ points from 2016. Corrugated board production increased by ~ % from 2016-2017.

Major companies in Spain corrugated box market include Saica Pack, Smurfitkappa, International Paper España, Grupo Lantero, Grupo Hinojosa, Grupo Europac, Cartonajes La Plana, Cartonajes Santorromán, Microlan and others.

Spain corrugated box market is expected to grow in future with rising demand from various end users. The market size is expected to reach ~ million sqm in 2022. Spain’s share in terms of shipments would reach ~% by 2022.

Country Profile: United Kingdom Corrugated Box Market

Cardboard packaging is durable, recyclable & biodegradable. This has propelled demand of corrugated boxes in United Kingdom.

Historically, UK market was heavily reliant on the producers of white and brown goods but as the manufacturing of these products shifted to Far East, the volumes started to reduce.

In 2017, UK followed Spain with shipment contribution of ~ % in Europe corrugated box market accounting to ~ million sqm shipments in 2017 increased from ~ million sqm in 2012. Volume consumption of corrugated board increased by an average ~ annually from 2009 to 2016.

Major players in UK Corrugated box industry are DS Smith, Smurfit Kappa, Saica, Rengo Packaging, WER Corrugated, CBS Packaging, Nuttall Packaging, Box factory, Aylesbury Box Company, Rigid Containers, Logson, Golden Box Ltd, The Corrugated Case co. Ltd. Westbury Packaging, GWP Group, Cardboard Box Company and others.

It is expected that the e-commerce industry will increase due to rise in e-wallets. The market size in terms of number of shipments is expected to reach ~ million sqm in 2022. UK would constitute ~ % share of the European market by 2022.

Country Profile: Poland Corrugated Box Market

The corrugated box market of Poland is driven by high local consumption & exports needed to fulfill the demand particularly for European market. Poland is characterized by its technological potential to meet growing packaging demand from e-commerce.

In 2017, Poland followed UK with shipment contribution of ~ % in Europe corrugated box market accounting to ~ million sqm. In 2012 this number stood at ~ million sqm.

The major companies in the corrugated box market in Poland include Model Group, Jamar Pak, VPK Packaging and others.

The corrugated box market is expected to incline in future with shipment share of ~ % in 2022. The market size in terms of shipments has been expected to be ~ million sqm by the end of 2022.

The e-commerce market in the country will be a catalyst for the corrugated box market. Moreover, the furniture market will also contribute a significant share owing to high exports of the products to other countries.

Companies have planned to establish new corrugated plants in Poland which affect the market in a positive manner. Dunapack Europack Polska has planned to build a corrugated packaging plant in the country.

Country Profile: Turkey Corrugated Box Market

Owing to rapidly increasing retail market & expanding range of consumer goods, corrugate packaging has very high consumption in Turkey.

In 2017, Turkey followed Poland with shipment contribution of ~ % in Europe corrugated box market accounting to ~ million sqm of shipments from ~ million sqm in 2012. Per capita consumption of corrugated cardboard in 2016 was ~ kg due to rise in e-commerce market. Die cut boxes dominated the type of corrugated boxes in Turkey in 2016 due to its advantages including a quick, safe and easy way of packaging, cost efficiency, product protection, customizable and quick assembly. Major players include Burak Packaging – Ambalaj Inc. Mondi Group, Mizan Corrugated Box Manufacturing and Trade Co. Technic Packing LTD, EKIM PACKAGING LTD, Etkin Ambalaj Ltd. Sti. and others.

Corrugated board production is expected to grow by ~ % in the first quarter of 2018 owing to rise in online orders. It is expected that by 2021, Turkey will be the fifth largest producer of corrugated board as it is the fastest growing market.

Country Profile: Austria Corrugated Box Market

Austria is witnessing an increasing market of smaller packaging. As a consequence, digital printing on corrugate boxes is a new trend.

In 2017, Austria has contributed ~ % in the shipments of Europe corrugated box market accounting to ~ million sqm of shipments. This has increased from ~ million sqm in 2012. Austrian corrugated manufacturers have latest technology and machinery with modern corrugators having a production speed of ~ meters per minute and a width of ~ meters. The corrugated industry in Austria achieved a sales growth of ~%. Online trading is one of the growth drivers for the corrugated industry.

The major companies in the corrugated box market in Austria include Nefab, Mondi, Rondo Ganahl Aktiengesellschaft and others.

The corrugated box market in Austria will continue to increase in the coming years to ~ million sqm by 2022. Austria would hold a share of ~% in the overall European corrugated box market by the end of 2022.

Austria e-commerce market revenue will incline at a CAGR of ~ % during 2018-2022 as there will be increase in user penetration at ~ % during the same period.

Country Profile: Czech Republic Corrugated Box Market

The corrugated board market of Czech Republic is characterized by supplementing a large proportion of domestic demand from imports.

In 2017, Czech Republic has contributed ~ % in the shipments of Europe corrugated box market accounting for ~ million sqm of shipments increasing from ~ million sqm in 2012. The shipments inclined positively from ~ thousand tons in 2015 to ~ thousand tons in 2016.

The major companies in the corrugated box market in Czech Republic include Mondi Bupak, AKart, Karton, Strukart, Packshop and others.

The corrugated box market is expected to incline at a low rate in future. The market is expected to reach ~ million sqm of shipments gathering ~ % market share by the end of 2022.

Convenience food segment is expected to reach USD ~ million by 2018 which will further demand corrugated boxes for storage and transportation.

Keywords:-

Europe Corrugated Box Market

Europe Corrugated Demand

Europe Corrugated Box Production

Europe Corrugated Packaging Sales

Production Corrugated Boxes

Type Flute Corrugated Box Europe

B- Flute Corrugated Box Europe

C- Flute Corrugated Box Europe

E- Flute Corrugated Box Europe

Europe Corrugated Box End User

Used Corrugated Box

Corrugated Production United Kingdom

Corrugated Box Market France

Corrugated Box Industry Spain

Corrugated Box Supply Turkey

Corrugated Box Demand Belgium

Corrugated Market Sweden

Corrugated Market Hungary

Corrugated Market Norway

Die-cut Corrugated Box Sales

Exports Corrugated Box Europe

Corrugated Box Industry In Europe

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:-https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/europe-corrugated-box-market/170611-100.html

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/india-corrugated-box-market/149477-100.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/japan-corrugated-box-market/149665-100.html

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Sales@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249