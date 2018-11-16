Automotive HVAC System Market Analysis, Share and Size, Trends, Industry Growth And Segment Forecasts To 2025

16 November 2018 – The Global Automotive HVAC Market is posting conclusive growth at a high CAGR in forthcoming period by activation of versatile pressure transducers in HVAC systems. The heating ventilation and air-conditioning regulates the air in cabin interiors with controls at the front and rear for monitoring temperature of the car and generating a blast of fresh, cool and clear centralized wall-to-wall air in the cabin.

The HVAC systems are witnessing a steep hike in revenue because of spotting pressure transducers as being that vital component in HVAC systems that takes automotive HVAC systems from lackluster growth to enormous growth. Drivers to growth of automotive HVAC market include higher rate of possession in passenger and commercial cars and increasing growth in all corners of the world. Restraints include fuel economy, high maintenance and environmental pressures relating to growth of automotive HVAC market. HVAC systems are defining element in luxury quotient of car and improved fuel efficiency, environmental traits and lower weight are one of the keys to better standards in premium and passenger car segments.

Earlier on, it was pressure switches (PCS) that regulated the air-conditioning in the system which had its shortcomings like at certain points of time; air-conditioning was flat and not top-class as it is now with incorporation of pressure transducers. It has also led to the development of pressure sensors for controlling temperature and an added advantage being compatible with liquid refrigerants which lessens manufacturing costs and brings down price of HVAC, ultimately boosting enormous growth of HVAC systems.

Segmentation of automotive HVAC market by technology includes manual and automatic. Segmentation of automotive HVAC industry by application includes Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV), Light Commercial vehicles (LCV) and Passenger cars. Segmentation of automotive HVAC Systems Market by Regions includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America.

Competition spurs the best among players and manufacturer will make the best count, proven by Denso on introducing multi-zone climate control, hence they are the current leaders in automotive HVAC market. BRIC nations vide a vide India and China are expected to display high growth due to popularity of premium passenger and commercial cars. Brazil and Russia are projected to post decent growth in automotive HVAC system market. Among Latin American nations, Brazil signifies decent growth in automotive HVAC industry and is projected to lead over Argentina and Mexico due to manufacture of passenger cars at speed and government regulations in speeding up ancillary component industry. The key industrial players of the automotive HVAC market include Denso, Mahle, Valeo, and Hanon Systems.

