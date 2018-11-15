Work 365 Solves Tough Customer Onboarding Issues for CSPs

Customer Onboarding Automation

New Version 1.8 Simplifies Deal Closing Process from Sales to Support

(November 7, 2018, Reston, VA) – IOTAP, a leading Gold-Certified Microsoft partner, has just released the newest update to its popular Work 365 Customer Engagement Platform for Microsoft Partners and Cloud Service Providers (CSP). These updates allow CSPs to manage sales incentives, provision customer bundles and subscriptions, and track and create Microsoft Cloud Agreements from a single productivity platform built into Dynamics 365.

Version 1.8 streamlines the disjointed processes of Sales, Onboarding and Service provisioning right from the Dynamics 365 CRM system. Microsoft CSP Partners would have to move between different Sales quotation systems, Provisioning systems like the Partner Center, and Accounting Systems to service their customers.

Within minutes, a Partner can close a sales opportunity, create the Tenant, provision full-service bundles and products, track and record the customer Agreement, setup an Incentive plan and enable self-service for their customers right from within their Dynamics 365 System.

Cloud sales provide a tremendous opportunity but implementing Billing Automation, Sales Incentive plans, Onboarding Customers and making sure the contracts and agreements are in place is time-consuming,” says Ismail Nalwala, IOTAP CEO. “Work 365 version 1.8 streamlines these processes with a few simple steps in minutes.

Work 365 is built on Dynamics 365 and helps partners in the Microsoft ecosystem grow revenue, provide exceptional customer service, and increase profit margins. Work 365 was recently featured in the “Partner Spotlight” for Microsoft’s monthly Business Applications Community call and is listed in the Microsoft AppSource and part of Microsoft’s One Commercial Partner (OCP) Catalog.

Existing customers can find out how to upgrade to Work 365 version 1.8 here: https://help.work365apps.com/knowledgebase/upgrade-steps-to-version-1-8/.

If you’d like to learn more about Work 365’s features including customer service, sale management, billing/invoicing and more from our webinars: https://www.work365apps.com/work-365-live-demo-webinar/.