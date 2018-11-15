On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market to touch CAGR of 4.7% between 2014 and 2023

The collective share of the top three players, Linde AG, Air Liquide, and Praxair Technology, Inc., operating in the U.S. on-site hydrogen generator market was 68.39% in 2014. Transparency Market Research reports that due to a large number of players in this market the competition has stiffened and each company is vying to increase its share in the market through strategic alliances. A case in point would be Paris-based Air Liquide. In November 2015, Air Liquide acquired Airgas to enhance its comprehensive portfolio in North America.

“Companies are making a sincere effort to incorporate the usage of steam reforming technology over electrolysis for on-site hydrogen production on a long-term basis to keep in line with environmental needs and consumer demand,” says the author of this report.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9134

Players will also register progress by tapping into hydrogen needs of remote areas by offering consumers on-site hydrogen generators in the near future. Furthermore, companies will also try to generate revenues by optimizing their production capacities and entering new markets by downsizing the costs involved in the supply industrial gases.

Amongst the various low-cost feedstock used for the operation of hydrogen generator operation such as coal, water, or biomass, natural gas is the most lucrative one. Thus, the availability of natural gas in absolute abundance is expected to propel the adoption of on-site hydrogen generator market in the coming years. The production of on-site hydrogen involves steam reforming technology that uses natural gas for delivering hydrogen to the end users in the most cost-effective way.

The demand for on-site hydrogen generators is also being driven by growing productivity and increasing awareness amongst consumers about the quality of products. Furthermore, on-site hydrogen is also being used for cooling applications to cut down on financial and windage losses as are a result of poor cooling due to impure hydrogen.

The only restraint in this market is the lack of acceptance of steam reforming technology as a long-term solution by the U.S. Department of Energy. Thus, despite natural gas being a cost-effective feedstock and a cleaner raw material, the on-site hydrogen generator market is not being able to realize its full potential to meet the demand for hydrogen.

Request to view Brochure Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=9134

TMR analyst says, “The emergence of independent on-site hydrogen generator manufacturers will continue to offer a supply of efficient, cost-effective, and hazard-free hydrogen, thereby propelling the market.” As this market is still in the nascent stage, suppliers have several opportunities to tap into the unmet clean hydrogen demands by offering cost-effective technology to end users at a competitive price.

The research report states that the opportunity in the U.S. on-site hydrogen generator market will be worth US$153.32 mn by 2023 as compared to US$99.78 mn in 2014. Between the forecast period of 2015 and 2023, this market will progress at a CAGR of 5.0%. The non-alkaline generators dominate the overall market as they are a cost-effective option as opposed to alkaline generators. This segment is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2014 and 2023. On the other hand, the on-site hydrogen generators with a flow rate of <100Nm3/h will show a high 5.8% CAGR through the report’s forecast period.

This review is based on the findings published in the Transparency Market Research report, titled “On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market – U.S. Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2023.”

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,90 State Street,Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207,United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com