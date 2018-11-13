Oman Unorganized Fitness Services Centers, Oman Fitness Services Market Segmentation, Oman Fitness Services Market By Region- Ken Research

The report titled, “Oman Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2022 – By Gym Membership and Personal Training, by Region (Al Batinah North, Al Batinah South, Ad Dakhiliyah, Dhofar and Muscat) , by Gender and by Membership Subscription (Annual, 6 months, 3 months, 1 month)” covers market size by organized and unorganized fitness service providers along with market segmentation by revenue stream (membership subscription and personal training), by market structure (organized and unorganized), by region (Muscat, Dhofar, Al Batinah North, Al Batinah South, Ad Dakhiliyah and others), by gender (male and female), and by membership subscription (12 months, 6 months, 3 months and 1 month) on the basis of revenue generated and number of centers. It also includes emerging growth drivers and trends, issues and challenges, customer pain points and decision making parameters, investment model, and competitive landscape of fitness centers chain including Horizon Fitness, Flex Fitness, Jasmine for Her, UFC Gym, Gold’s Gym and others The report also explores the Personal Training market and Yoga Service market as market snapshots, future outlook & projections along with analyst recommendation & macroeconomic variables highlighting the major opportunities & cautions to the reader.

The key target audience includes women fitness service centers, mixed fitness service centers, major fitness equipment manufacturers, investors, personal training certification institutes and standalone yoga centers.

Oman Fitness Services Market Growth

Oman fitness services market has witnessed a substantial growth in the past few years with a CAGR of close to 7% during 2012 to 2017. Rapidly rising obesity rate, heart problems, and increase in the consciousness about the personal health have propelled momentum to the market. Male and female population between 15 to 44 years has increased at a rate of more than 7% and 3% respectively during the review period. The number of fitness centres in Oman has increased with the expansion in the number of organized gyms and increase in the number of female specific fitness centers. Major contributing factors to the boost in revenue had been the addition of integrated fitness services such as, Yoga, Pilates and Swimming; provided under one roof, demand for personal training and others. Various macro economic factors have also contributed to the increase in demand. These include factors such as rise in total population, increase in obese population, increase in household consumption expenditure and GDP. All these factors have contributed to increasing the market for fitness services in Oman.

Market Segmentation

By Market Structure: The organized sector has contributed major share to the overall Oman Fitness Services market revenue. This sector includes two entities namely, mixed gyms and women’s gym, indulged in providing all kinds of fitness services including Yoga, Pilates, Aerobics, Zumba and Personal Training. Unorganized centers have also been able to make use of the opportunities and enter the fitness industry because it offer reasonably lower membership fee and are easier to set up.

By Region: Muscat has accounted for the highest proportion of fitness centers in Oman, mainly because of the urban and wealthy population that lives in this region. This set of audience usually prefers a healthy lifestyle and has the resources to spend on fitness services. It is followed by Dhofar, which is the largest governorate in Oman. Hence, major fitness centers place high preference to location around these two provinces. These regions are followed by Al Batinah North and Al Batinah South in 2017. Other regions include Ad Dakhiliyah, Ad Dhahirah, Al Buraymi, Ibri, Musandam, Khasab, Ash Sharqiyah South and Sur.

By Gender: Males have undoubtedly dominated the fitness service market. The market for fitness services had been majorly driven by the country’s male population. More than half of the total individuals who attended gyms in 2017 were males while the rest were females. The rationale behind this can be attributed to the societal norms associated with women in Oman. With conservative norms still in place especially for women in Middle Eastern countries, the proportion of women attending fitness services has been low. However, with the changing lifestyle, trends, mentality and health consciousness among the population, this scenario is gradually changing. The demand for female specific services and fitness centers has already started picking up and this trend is assumed to continue in the future.

By Membership Subscription: Membership packages offered for one year is the most preferred package and has contributed more than one third of the total memberships in the market in 2017 due to various reasons including tier pricing which makes the one year packages economical in relation to the other membership packages. Additionally, better offers, discounts and promotions offered by fitness centers on buying the long-term packages have attracted consumers in huge number. The second most preferred package has been the three month package while 6 month package was least popular in 2017.

Competitive Analysis:

Competition Stage and Company Positioning: The number of fitness center chains operating in the organized market has been 15 with a total of 53 outlets. These provide gym services along with supplementary facilities such as Spa, Sauna, Swimming Pool, Showers, Lockers facility and others. Few of the major organized players include Horizon Fitness, Flex Fitness, Jasmine for Her, UFC Gym, Gold’s Gym, Sky Gym and others.

Future Projections:

Market Size: Oman Fitness Services market revenue has been anticipated to grow at a double digit CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2022E). Growth during this period is expected to be supported by the rising number of obese population, increasing demand for personal training, expanding geographical presence of major fitness centers, diversifying services portfolio and others. Increase in health awareness would supplement growth in the market. The future share of female population in the Oman fitness service revenue is expected to increase by the end of 2022E. The scenario is improving for females because of the changing lifestyle and norms. More female participation is expected owing to rising diseases and health concerns amongst women. Similarly, due to increase in demand the number of fitness centers in the organized sector is also expected to almost double by 2022E.

