Oman Female Gyms Market, Oman Mixed Gyms Market, Oman Gym Market Segmentation, Oman Fitness Center Membership- Ken Research

Expanding service portfolio with launch of fitness services centres in both organized and unorganized fitness services sector, rising cases of diseases such as heart problems, asthma, and diabetes, along with increasing rate of obesity are the major factors driving the market growth. The fitness services market in Oman has also boomed due to various macro factors such as increasing population, increasing household consumption expenditure and others.

The report titled “Oman Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2022 – By Gym Membership and Personal Training, by Region (Al Batinah North, Al Batinah South, Ad Dakhiliyah, Dhofar and Muscat), by Gender and by Membership Subscription (Annual, 6 months, 3 months, 1 month)” by Ken Research suggested a growth at a CAGR of more than 6% in fitness services in Oman Fitness Services Market by 2022.

Oman youth population has grown at a steady pace over the review period (2012-2017), which has resulted into a significant increase in the fitness centre going population. Arabia fitness services market has witnessed a substantial growth in the past few years witnessing a strong CAGR of more than 6% from 2012 to 2017. Rapidly rising obesity rate, heart problems, and increase in the consciousness about the personal health have propelled momentum to the market. The demographic profile of the country has also changed over the years, which has resulted as a supporting factor to this industry. Gyms membership has been the largest revenue generating segment in Oman. The revenue generated by personal training has particularly been benefitted by the continuous growth in the demand for qualified fitness professionals and requirement of certification courses in the country. Personal Trainers have acquired revenue share of almost 40% in the total Oman fitness services market size in 2017. Numerous new gyms have been coming up in various areas of Oman. The growth of population driven by increase in various lifestyle diseases, growing trend of corporate fitness programs, various initiatives by the government to support and promote active lifestyle has brought about a positive change in the mentality of people towards fitness which has increased participation of people in gyms.

Muscat has accounted for the maximum number of organized fitness centers in Oman. It is primarily because of the urban and wealthy population that lives in this region. This set of audience usually prefers a healthy lifestyle and has the resources to spend on fitness services. Dhofar has the second largest number of organized fitness centers in Oman as it being the largest governorate in Oman. It is followed by Al Batinah North, Al Batinah South, Ad Dakhiliyah and others.

Males have undoubtedly dominated the fitness service market. The market for fitness services had been majorly driven by the country’s male population. Approximately 70% of the individuals who attended gyms in 2017 were males while the rest 30% were females. The rationale behind this can be attributed to the societal norms associated with women and the lack of female trainers in Oman. With conservative norms still in place especially for women in Middle Eastern countries, the proportion of women attending fitness services has been low. However, with the changing lifestyle, trends, mentality and health consciousness among the population this scenario is gradually changing. The demand for female specific services and fitness centers has already started picking up and this trend is assumed to continue in the future.

Keywords:-

Oman Fitness Services Market

Oman Total Gym Membership

Oman Female Gyms Market

Oman Mixed Gyms Market

Oman Fitness Trainers Market

Fitness Services Centres in Muscat

Fitness Services Centers in Dhofar

Oman Population Demographics

Oman Group Training Market

Oman Yoga Industry

Muscat Personal Training Market

Future Oman Fitness Services

Key Segments Covered:-

Market Segmentation by Market Structure (Organized & Unorganized)

–By Revenue Stream

–By Membership subscription

–By Region (Organizes & Unorganized)

–By Gym Type (For Organized)

Market Segmentation By Gender (Male & Female)

Market Segmentation By Revenue Stream (Membership Subscription & Personal Training)

Market Segmentation By Membership Subscription (12 Months, 6 Months, 3 Months and 1 month)

Market Segmentation By Region (Al Batinah north, Al Batinah south, Ad Dakhiliyah, Dhofar and Muscat)

Key Target Audience:-

Women Fitness Service Centers

Mixed Fitness Service Centers

Major Fitness Equipment Manufacturers

Investors

Personal Training Certification Institutes

Companies Covered:-

Oman Organized Fitness Services Providers: Flex Fitness, Horizon Fitness, JN Fitness, Gold’s Gym, Elite Gym, Premedion Premium Club, The Wellness Center, Fitness Lounge, Knock Out Gym, Fit Body, UFC Gym

Women’s Gym Jasmine For Her, VivaFit, Sky Gym, Curves

Oman Unorganized Fitness Services Providers: Blue Dragon (Men Only Club), Marinas Fitness Center, Go Fit Gym, Champions Gym, Ruwi Gym, Yanqul Gym, Extreme Fitness (Men Only), Blue City Gym (Men Only), Al Piroh Gym (Men Only), Oasis Health Club, Legend Crew Studio, Al Mardaf (Ladies club), Alpha Lounge, Wijdan Fitness, WeSee Fitness

