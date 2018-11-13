Marine Bollard Market is Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2026

Global Marine Bollard Market: Overview

Marine bollard is a simple and cost-effective way suffice marine bollard needs and helps to safely secure vessels alongside jetties, wharves and berths in harbors and ports. Marine bollard helps control the risk of loss-of-position events such as marine bollard line failure, which can lead to failure of the riser and release of hydrocarbons. The necessary recovery plans must be in place in order to manage the loss-of-position event. Marine bollard lines and flexible riser systems have gained significance of late. Marine bollard systems are designed to last for long periods of time (generally 10 years to 30 years) in challenging environments. Every operating area faces major challenges, such as tropical cyclones, accelerated corrosion, and constant fatigue loads, for continuous operations. In order to meet these challenges, guidance regarding marine bollard design needs to be equally strong. Software packages accurately simulate marine bollard loads, components are manufactured with higher strength and fatigue capacities; and design guidance is updated to reflect new failure modes.

Tee head bollard, twin horn bollard, kidney bollards, and pillar bollards are the various types of marine bollards. Tee-head bollards (or ‘Tee’ bollards) are ideal for handling high line angles on multi-purpose berths. Twin horn bollards is a well-proven design, which facilitates mooring and releases two lines independently. Kidney bollards are available in a wide range of sizes and capacities to suit mooring applications from small marinas and harbor wharves. Pillar bollards are suitable for applications where tidal range variations are large. Marine bollards are employed in jetties, berths, and wharves.

Marine bollard helps in reducing the incidence and magnitude of design-related errors. It also helps in the reduction of fabrication errors. New technological innovations are emerging in order to develop cost-efficient solutions for marine bollards. Marine bollard systems fail when they face conditions outside of their intended design envelope. This is one of the limitations of marine bollard. Safety concerns are also restraints of marine bollard systems. Extreme weather conditions such as storms and heavy tides pose a threat to marine bollard systems. Budgetary and technical constraints affect the strategy choose to ensure that the reliability of marine bollard systems stays uncompromised.

Global Marine Bollard Market: Regional Analysis

Countries in Asia Pacific such as India, China, Singapore, and Japan are emerging regions for marine bollard market, due to the growth in industrialization and rise in seaborne trade activities in these countries. This has driven the investment in marine locomotives. Countries in Europe such as the Netherlands, the U.K., France, Germany, and Norway are witnessing high demand for marine bollard market owing to the eco-friendly energy norms imposed by governments of the respective countries. Demand for marine bollard is increasing significantly in North America. The International Marine Contractors Association has initiated development of its own recommended practice (RP) for marine bollard. Countries in Latin America and Africa are recovering from the economic slowdown. Thus, the marine bollard market in these countries is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period. Countries in Middle East such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and U.A.E are investing heavily in maritime activities to promote tourism and enhance maritime security. It ultimately propels the demand for marine bollard in the region.

Global Marine Bollard Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global marine bollard market are Trelleborg, Prosertek, ESC Group, Automoor, TEKMARINE, Eurotech Benelux B.V., and Nautica Expo.

