Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market worth 22.9 Billion USD by 2020

The report “Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market by Type (Fixed, Mobile, Satellite), by End User (Police Department, Fire Department, Emergency Medical Service Providers, Others), by Region – Global Forecast to 2020”, The global wireless broadband in public safety market is projected to grow from USD 15.5 Billion in 2014 to USD 22.9 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, 2015 to 2020.

The global wireless broadband in public safety market is expected to grow from USD 15.5 Billion in 2014 to USD 22.9 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, 2015 to 2020.

The targeted audience for this report includes:

• Government bodies and public safety agencies

• IT and telecommunication companies

• Network infrastructure developers

• Mobile network operators

• Software and hardware manufacturers

• Communication and computing devices manufacturers

Scope of the Report

The report on the global wireless broadband in public safety market segments overall market;

By System

• Fixed Wireless Broadband

• Mobile Wireless Broadband

• Satellite Wireless Broadband

By End User

• Police Department

• Fire Department

• Emergency Medical Service Providers

• Others

By Application

• Incidence Scene Management

• Video Surveillance

• Automated Vehicle Locating

• Emergency Medical Telemetry

• GIS

• Mobile VPN Access

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the world

Customization Options

Along with the MNM assessment, customize the report in alignment with your company’s specific needs. Following customization options provide a comprehensive summary of the industry standards and a deep dive analysis

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Solutions Matrix

• Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Competitive Benchmarking

• Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Vendor Landscaping

• Wireless Broadband in Public Safety R&D Watch

• Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Client Tracker

• Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Vertical Analysis

• Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Data Tracker

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2OEzzgs

In the recent years, wireless broadband in public safety has transformed the communication traditions as wireless broadband services have made it easy to resolve communication related challenges in abrupt rescue operations, carried out by public safety departments, agencies, and governments, for public safety from storms, cyclones, explosions, accidents, and many other worst predicament situations. The government agencies dealing in public safety are looking for various applications of wireless broadband in public safety, which include incident scene management, video surveillance, automated vehicle locating, emergency medical telemetry, GIS, and mobile VPN access, among others to carry out rescue operations, effectively. Hence, the organizations are coming out with new provisions and are incorporating several public safety systems and solutions so as to help the first responders and decision makers in communicating and collaborating with each other on real-time basis, across organizational and jurisdictional boundaries, safely and securely. Public safety organizations and agencies of governments are not only deploying security systems and integrating and managing networks, but are also providing information technology and professional facilities for emergency operation centers, expertise hubs, and disaster management centers across the developing geographies.

In present times, the communication service provider enterprises are concentrating to provide end users, such as police departments, fire departments, and emergency medical service providers with extremely effective communication tools to simplify the communication processes. It has been observed by rescue agencies that many a times, the rescue operations are hindered by less effective communication tools and bad response of network services, which make it difficult to reach the location of incident at right time. To make the communication more effective as well as to reduce burden on the rescue teams and emergency management agencies, various companies, such as Alcatel-Lucent S.A., AT&T Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., Airbus Group, Inc., ZTE Corporation, Nokia Networks, Motorola Solutions, Inc., and Harris Corporation are coming out with various low-cost solutions, which improve network efficiency as well as serve public safety agencies. These companies not only provide them with easy access from remote locations by making use of effective tools on the wireless broadband spectrum but also ensure usage of highly efficient collaboration platform tools for secure rescue operations.

The report on the global wireless broadband in public safety (WBPS) market provides a comprehensive information regarding the market along with forecasting of the overall market. It also provides detailed information for various segments, such as type, end user, application, and region. The report covers all major subsegments of the global wireless broadband in public safety market and provides quantitative (market size and market growth) and qualitative (trends, analysis, and insights) information for those segments. This comprehensive coverage of the global wireless broadband in public safety market provides important inputs, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities in this market. It also profiles major players in this market, maps competitive landscape, and provides overall perspective on the global wireless broadband in public safety market for various verticals and regions.

By type, the global wireless broadband in public safety market is segmented into fixed wireless broadband, mobile wireless broadband, and satellite wireless broadband. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into police department, fire department, and emergency medical service providers. By application, the market is classified into incident scene management, video surveillance, automated vehicle locating, emergency medical telemetry, GIS, mobile VPN access, and others. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America (NA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), and the rest of the world (RoW).

Browse 71 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 134 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market – Global Forecast to 2020”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/broadband-64.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com