Water Purifier Market 2018: Global Segments, Industry Growth, Top Key Players, Size and Recent Trends by Forecast To 2022

Water Purifier Market 2018

Water Purifier Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2025. Water Purifier Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2025

Global Water Purifier Market by technology (Gravity Purifier, UV Purifier, RO Purifier), by End-User (Commercial and Residential), by channel of distribution (Retail stores, Direct sales and Online) and by Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Rest of World).

Companies Covered

Hindustan Unilever Limited, 3M, Culligan, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, KENT RO Systems Ltd., BWT AG, Pentair plc, Eureka Forbes, Ningbo Lamo Drinking Water Equipment Co., Ltd., COWAY CO., LTD, Brita, LP, ENMETEC GmbH, EcoWater Systems LLC, Carrier Midea India, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Livpure Pvt. Ltd., A. O. Smith India Water Products Pvt. Ltd., and Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Equipment Co., Ltd.

Market Snapshot

Water purifier market continues to witness a strong growth finds MRFR in its latest study. A significant rise in demand for water purifier is observed as water quality diminishes all over the world. The global market for water purifier is expected to exhibit a 9.50% CAGR during the review period (2018-2025). Shortage of fresh water and contamination of fresh water streams has created a massive scarcity of drinking water. Contamination issues has escalated due to below-standard water recycling process, especially in the third world countries. Such factors are supporting the growth of water purifier market. Moreover, increased awareness among consumers and the arrival of advanced water purification technology is also reflecting favorably on the market. Fast-developing countries such as India and China are recording higher levels of population both in air and water, making these countries the top business destination for market players.

Report Synopsis

This MRFR study encompasses all the important elements that are guiding the growth trends of water purifier market worldwide. It also presents a seven-year market forecast, until 2025. The research document includes a thorough discussion on market dynamics such as opportunities, historical trends and prospects. The scope of discussion also covers different types of water purifiers that are currently available such as RO water purifier, activated carbon filters and UV water purifiers. A revenue analysis based on two major end-users (residential and commercial) is also available in the document.

Water Purifier Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The global market for water purifier is characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The market is highly competitive with all the players competing to gain market share. Intense competition, rapid advances in technology, and frequent changes in government policies, are the key factors that confront the market growth. Moreover, the market leaders such as Best Water Technology Group, Brita Gmbh, Eureka Forbes, Hindustan Unilever are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, product launch, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Research Methodology

Market Research Future (MRFR) leverages its comprehensive research methodology for providing ceredible market foresight. Utilization of multi-layered analysis modules and strong data triangulation techniques aid in gauging accurate market value. Factual assessments are made by conducting critical study of current market dynamics, historical trends, latest developments, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges. Data standardization through collaboration of primary and secondary research processes ensures the accuracy and authenticity of data. Trade surveys and first-hand interviews are conducted with key-level opinion makers across the value chain for collection of primary data. This data is then verified using secondary research processes that include inputs from SEC filings, white paper references, paid databases, research publications and other credible sources available in public domain. Additionally, top-down and bottom-up approaches are employed for analyzing micro and macro-economic indicators of market, to deliver quality and objectivity to the research findings.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

6 Regional Market Analysis

7 Competition Analysis

