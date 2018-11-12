Movers International Now Has Over 30 Years’ Experience Moving People To Portugal

International removals company Movers International Europe Ltd has now passed the 30-year mark of its’ experience in removals to Portugal. The company has acquired a wealth of knowledge during this time that enables it to ensure that its’ customers removals to Portugal will go without a hitch.

Whatever a customer needs, whether it is Algarve removals to Portugal or anywhere else in the country, Movers International has the skilled team to pack and deliver the customer’s goods so that they arrive in the same condition that they left the UK. This is critical whether it is a shipment of goods from a UK manufacturer, even though it may be possible to replace them, or the contents of a customer’s home which may have been built up over a period of 40 or 50 years and are irreplaceable. Movers International takes equal care with either.

From its’ depot in Preston, Lancashire, the company runs a service to Portugal roughly every other week. This means that if customers need to ship a part load or even an individual item, it can be included on the next run, saving the cost of making a special delivery. All customers can choose to pack their own goods or can elect to have Movers International expert packers do it for them. The latter is naturally to be preferred from everybody’s point of view, because the Movers International team knows how to pack goods securely using the very best packaging materials so that no harm can come to them on the journey. Certainly, the best packaging materials may cost a few pence more than others, but that is a small price to pay for the peace of mind knowing that the goods will arrive safely.

Customers of Movers International who are furnishing a second home in Portugal or whose new home is not quite ready to move into can take advantage of a special offer from the company, which will store their goods in Preston for up to four weeks before removal completely free of charge.