Mechanical Seals Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2016-2026

Increase in production of shale gas in developing and developed countries is a major factor driving the growth of the market. New oil and gas exploration activities, coupled with extensive investments in refineries and pipelines is escalating the growth of the global mechanical seals market. Moreover, introduction of new technologies is also a major element boosting the overall growth of the global mechanical seals market.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1596

Global Mechanical Seals Market: Restraints

Introduction of alternate methods of sealing leakages like mechanical packaging eats into the revenue share of the mechanical seals market. Furthermore, use of electronic seals in automated manufacturing units can also impede growth during the forecast period 2016-2026.

Global Mechanical Seals Market: Region-wise Outlook

The highest growth is expected to be witnessed in the Americas due to increase in adoption of mechanical seals to ensure precise and prefect sealing of pipelines. Demand for mechanical seals is anticipated to remain stable in Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to offer growth opportunities to key players during the forecast period.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1596

Global Mechanical Seals Market: Key Players

The major players involved in the manufacturing of mechanical seals are AW Chesterton Company, EagleBurgmann India Private Limited, Flowserve Corporation, Flex-a-seal, John Crane Group, Bal Seal Engineering, Cooper-Standard, Federal-Mogul, Flexitallic Group, Garlock Sealing Technology, Henniges Automotive Sealing Systems, Hutchinson Sealing Systems, Timken AB, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies GmBH and Co. KG., Dana Corporation, Telleborg Industries and others.

Global Mechanical Seals Market: Segmentation

The global mechanical seals market can be segmented on the basis of types, end use and geography.

On the basis of types, the global mechanical seals market can be segmented into O-ring seals, lip seals, and rotary seals.

On the basis of end use industry, the global mechanical seals market can be segmented into oil and gas industry, general industry, chemical industry, water industry, power industry and others.

On the basis of geography, the global mechanical seals market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

About Mechanical Seals

Mechanical seals are those leakage control devices which are deployed on rotating equipment like mixers and pumps to avoid the leakage of liquid and gases from escaping into the environment. Mechanical seals ensure that the medium stays in the system circuit, protecting it from external contaminations reducing environmental emissions.

Mechanical seals also helps in stopping leakage in systems that contain pressure. Before mechanical seals, mechanical packaging was used; however, it wasn’t as effective as seals are.

Mechanical seals often consume energy since the frictional properties of the seal has a huge impact on the amount of power consumed by the machinery on which it is used. The four major classes of mechanical seals are traditional contact seals, cooled and lubricated seals, dry seals, and gas lubricated seals.

Only a flat and smooth finish on mechanical seals is eligible to prevent leakage to its full efficiency. Mechanical seals are usually made by using carbon and silicon carbide but mostly carbon is used in the manufacturing of mechanical seals because of its self-lubricating properties. The two principle components of a mechanical seal are the stationary arm and the rotatory arm.