The 4th Asia (Guangzhou) Battery Sourcing Fair 2019 (GBF ASIA 2019)

Date: August 16-18, 2019

Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex

Address: No. 380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China

Website: http://www.battery-expo.com/index.php?lang=en

China Pulling a Commending Lead in Global Battery Market

With a market share of as high as 70%, China has firmly claimed center stage in worldwide power battery, storage battery and 3C battery industry. More domestic champions have developed the capacity to produce state-of-the-art high-end products, ready to compete with overseas top-notch players in the international arena.

Review of GBF Asia 2018

Spanning over 20,000 sq.m, the show recorded over 25,000 visits and 342 exhibitors, including CATL, AVIC, Teamsky, Ronda, TDK, Rishengzhi, ZNB, LEAD, Ali System, Mikrouna, Panto, Dali, Yi Xin Feng, Tianlan Intelligent, and etc. The 2 most well represented sectors were Production & Test Equipment (41%) and Batteries (39%), followed by Battery Materials (28%), Energy Storage Technology (16%) and etc.

Preview of GBF ASIA 2019

To stage China’s BIGGEST Battery Trade Show in 2019, GBF ASIA plans to fill 40,000 sq.m show floor with 800+ exhibitors! The 3rd Asia Power Battery & Storage Technology Summit will be an other highlight, featuring 40 sessions in 2 days to be starred by 100+ industry experts!

Moreover, the show will be held under the same roof as China Int’l Energy Conservation, Energy Storage & Clean Energy Expo, covering other energy options like charging piles, wind energy, solar power, power supplies, bio-energy, and heating technology!

Exhibition Scope

Various kinds of batteries

Combined batteries for cellphones, interphones, cordless telephone, laptops, digital cameras, portable DVD, emergency lights, electric toys, UPS, railway locomotives and passenger cars, ships, etc.

Power batteries and management systems for electric tools, electric bicycles, electric vehicles, etc.

Energy storage batteries for wind power generation systems, solar photovoltaic systems and wind-solar hybrid systems, etc.

Power storage application and engineering

Battery materials and accessories

Battery manufacturing equipment and testing devices

Supercapacitor

Electric Vehicle (EV)

