Thyme Aromatic Water Market Analyzed Closely in New Market Research Report

Aromatic waters are made using a unique still through a gentle and extended distillation process. This enables both the oil and water-based volatile components to combine, offering a complete expression of the plant. Similarly, thyme aromatic water is obtained from the gentle distillation of Thymus vulgaris. Thyme is of the genus Thymus of the mint family (Lamiaceae), and a relative of the oregano genus Origanum. The therapeutic properties of thyme oil are antirheumatic, antiseptic, antispasmodic, bactericidal, cardiac, carminative, cicatrizant, diuretic, emmenagogue, expectorant, hypertensive, insecticide, stimulant, tonic, and vermifuge. Thyme Aromatic water is known for its antioxidant property.

The thyme aromatic water market can be segmented by source, application, and distribution channel.

Thyme aromatic water by source can be segmented into organic thyme aromatic water and conventional thyme aromatic water regarding the source. The organic thyme water segment is anticipated to dominate over the prevailing in the recent past. Organic products are considered to be healthier and pure, thus increasing acceptance for organic labelled products among the consumers is expected to support the organic thyme aromatic water segment growth over the forecast period.

By application, thyme aromatic water can be segmented into a pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry, food industry and fragrance industry. It has been considered as one of the oldest medicinal plants in European herbal medicine, with its central area of application in remedies for respiratory infections and some digestive complaints. In a world of cosmetics, thyme aromatic water can be added to base creams, base lotions, base shampoos, gels, toothpaste, etc. Lipid oxidation is the major form of deterioration in foods because it decreases food quality and nutritional value, and may have negative health implications. Thyme water having the highest antioxidant activity helps in retarding oxidation and maintains the quality of food. Externally, thyme aromatic water helps in skincare preparations for oily skin, insect bites, acne, burns and cuts, and infections.

Thyme aromatic water market can be segmented by distribution channels which includes direct sale and indirect sales. The indirect sales can be further sub-segmented into modern trade format, medical stores, convenience store, e-commerce and other retail formats.

Thyme Aromatic Water Market: Regional Outlook:

Thyme aromatic water has a higher share in the European regions since Thymus vulgaris is a native to southern Europe from western Mediterranean to southern Italy. They are spread across the northern and south regions of America due to which its cultivation and processing are being done in large scale. Coming to African regions, South Africa has also been witnessing cultivation of Thyme in most of its provinces. The plant is very adaptable and is there-fore performing well in other climatic zones, e.g. KwaZulu-natal, Mpumalanga, and Gauteng. Europe is the leading cosmetic market, which in turn suggests that cosmetic ingredients like thyme aromatic water are high in demand in these regions. According to WHO, there were 212 million new cases of malaria worldwide in 2015 (range 148–304 million).The WHO African Region accounted for most global cases of malaria (90%), followed by the South-East Asia Region (7%) and the Eastern Mediterranean Region (2%). Thyme aromatic water being mosquito repellent agent has an opportunity in these regions.

Thyme Aromatic Water Market: Demand Drivers:

In the food industry, the quality of food matters the most and maintaining the same is a task. Thyme aromatic water being a primary antioxidant agent helps in retarding oxidation and maintains the quality of food for a long time. This one critical factor drives its demand in the food industry. Moreover, it being an antioxidant and mosquito repellent agent, it has its opportunities in food and pharmaceutical industries respectively.