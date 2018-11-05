Enjoyable Activities In Retirement Communities For Better Customer Satisfaction!

Retirement communities designed to appeal to niche groups of seniors with similar cultures and tastes. Retirement communities are now offering enjoyable activities which is more person-centric such as yoga, tai chi, exercise classes, game nights, barbecues, book clubs, and organized group outings to theatres, museums, and restaurants with a greater emphasis on meaningful socialization.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE RETIREMENT COMMUNITIES MARKET AT $27 BILLION IN 2017

North America was the largest geographic region in the retirement communities market in 2017, accounting for two-fifth of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for more than one-third of the global retirement community services market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, smart unit design and innovative footprint are the trends. Baby boomers are not interested in bare and sterile housing units as many retirement communities are offering apartment-style units and seniors will be given an option of choosing cabinets, flooring and countertops.

Brookdale Senior Living was the largest player in the market with revenues of $4.7 billion in 2017. Brookdale Senior Living’s growth strategy aims at providing comfortable lifestyles and caring environments.

A retirement community is a housing complex for the elderly who are generally able to care for themselves. They might require assistance from home care agencies, activities and socialization opportunities are often provided by residential communities. These are designed for residents who have retired from their active working life.

