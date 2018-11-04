New studies on finasteride reveal permanent side effects of the drug

Finasteride: what is it for?

Finasteride is a drug (other than a hormone) that inhibits the enzyme 5-alpha reductase type 2 – found in blood plasma -, inhibiting the conversion of testosterone to dihydrotestosterone, which penetrates the hair follicle and atrophies it, miniaturization of the hair (baldness).

Finasteride 1mg and 5mg

There is finasteride 1mg, approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to treat androgenetic alopecia, and 5mg, for benign prostatic hyperplasia (prostate enlargement).

Finasteride emergence and indication

The use of finasteride is an extremely controversial topic. It has been prescribed by urologists for many years.

In 1992, finasteride 5mg was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia (enlargement of the prostate gland, which is extremely common). In these patients, baldness was observed, and in 1997 the use of finasteride 1mg was approved for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia.

Every year, 6.7 million men use finasteride; in the past, there was concern about continued use of it, causing liver damage, etc. Today, many doctors have experience with this drug and it is considered safe.

Post-finasteride syndrome

Studies on finasteride showed that, with one year of use, 3.8% of patients reported sexual problems, compared to 2.1% of those taking placebo. The percentages are very close, causing several physicians to question the fact that the side effects are actually caused by finasteride, and whether there is any emotional factor suggesting their externalization.

Most patients report the onset of side effects soon after drug use, which cease after a few weeks of discontinuation of the drug. 58% of patients do not have any side effects of the drug even with continued use of it – just at the beginning – which again suggests the possibility of emotional aspects behind the problem.

With 5 years of use of the drug, only 0.3% of the patients reported decreased libido and 0.3% erectile dysfunction. These are data from double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled scientific studies – that is, within all scientific criteria – from the Merck laboratory (propecia creator). However, there is no prospective study, that is, with a control group, one using the drug and that did not have side effects, and another using the drug and that had side effects, so that this proves that the post-finasteride syndrome exists.

To learn more about finasteride and its side effects visit: https://www.leetdoc.com/br/finasterida/