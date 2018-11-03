Anti-Aging Products & Services Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

Anti-aging is to delay, stop or retard the aging process. The objective of anti-ageing is to give people the possibility of enjoying an optimal quality of life in old age through technology and increasing further life expectancy.
Axiom MRC Published a report on “Anti-Aging Products & Services Market Report, By Type of Services, Devices, Products, Demographic, End Users and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024”
Anti-Aging Products & Services Market Report Overview:
The global anti-aging products and services market has gained significant growth owing to surging aging population, increasing anti-aging awareness campaigns and technological advancements.
Growing number of individuals yearning for greater appearance is also expected to drive the market size further.
Botulinum toxin injection therapies, plastic surgeries, and breast implants have gained substantial amount of popularity over the past years, as large number of customers are opting for such anti-aging solutions.
By Type of Services:
Anti-pigmentation therapy
Adult acne therapy
Breast augmentation
Liposuction services
Chemical peel
Hair restoration and
Others which (include eye-lid surgery, abdominoplasty, sclerotherapy etc.).
By Devices:
Radio frequency devices
Laser aesthetic devices
Microdermabrasion devices
Anti-cellulite treatment devices.
By Products:
Botox & dermal fillers
Anti-wrinkle products
Anti-stretch products and
Others including UV absorbers
Hair Color etc.
By Demographic:
Baby boomers
Generation X
Generation Y
By End User Industry:
Hospitals
Clinics
Home healthcare.
By Geography:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa.
Anti-Aging Products & Services Leading Partners:
Some of the major players operating in the Anti-Aging Products and Services market include Allergan plc, Alma Lasers, Avon Products Inc, Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Cynosure Inc, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, L’Oréal S.A., Lumenis Ltd, Procter & Gamble Co, and Shiseido Company among others.
