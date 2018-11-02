Mega 3-In-1 International Sourcing Fair: 3 International Sourcing Fairs, 1 Location

The Mega 3-In-1 International Sourcing Fair will take place at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC), Goregaon East, Mumbai, from November 22-24, 2018.

Mumbai, India, Nov 02, 2018 —

– @ Home World Expo – Future Living

– India Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Exhibition

– The 16th China Products (Mumbai India) Exhibition

* The Mega 3-In-1 International Sourcing Fair will take place at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC), Goregaon East, Mumbai, from November 22-24, 2018.

* Presenting quality international suppliers for Home Décor, Consumer Electronics & Appliances and other markets at your doorstep.

The essence of this trade platform is to make available quality and innovative consumer products for the HOME from different parts of the world to discerning Indian buyers.

In contrast to the global scenario, the Indian economy is growing, fuelled by strong domestic consumption due to a strong middle class and the world’s youngest population. Spending is shifting from essentials to discretionary and consumption could touch US$ 400 billion by 2025, making India the third-largest consumer market by 2025.

The Mega 3-In-1 International Sourcing Fair looks to bridge the demand-supply gap by boosting manufacturing and trading opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs. The fair bring together the home décor, consumer electronics & appliances and other relevant industries under one roof. This multi-product, one-stop comprehensive sourcing and trading platform creates huge business opportunities in allied as well as complementary areas bringing together manufacturers and suppliers from Singapore, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, China and India amongst others.

@ Home World Expo – Future Living is the premium B2B home exhibition and international business platform being launched in India for the first time in 2018. It will showcase multiple categories to make Indian industries and trade more competitive, as well as inviting relevant cross category buyers directly to your doorstep.

The major exhibit categories at the Expo include Home Décor, Home Furniture, Tableware & Glassware, Kitchen Essentials & Bathroom Accessories, Decorative Lighting and Wellness.

The India Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Exhibition (CEI) is a is a meeting place for Indian and global businesses with a wide range of products like Home Entertainment, Telecommunications, In-Vehicle Electronics, Digital Imaging Equipment, Healthcare Electronics, Wearables, Computers & Peripherals, Office Automation & Equipment, Large Appliances, Kitchen Appliances, Home Appliances and Personal Care Appliances. CEI is the perfect platform to explore long-term business associations in the form of tie-ups, joint ventures, collaborations and import-export trading relations.

The 16th China Products (Mumbai India) Exhibition will see pavilions of various provinces of China presenting their specialty products. These special group pavilions comprise provinces of Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macau, Fujian, Liaoning, Jianxi and Shenzhen City.

Products showcased will range from Hotel Supplies, Gifts & Stationery, Toys & Games, Building Materials, Construction Equipment, Auto Parts & Accessories, Machinery, Hardware, Garments & Fashion Accessories, Office Supplies & Equipment, Medical & Pharmaceuticals and many more…

To increase business opportunities, the Mega 3-In-1 International Sourcing Fair has created networking pavilions, customised one-to-one business matching and industry seminars. The show brings together focused buyers and exhibitors from multiple categories, creating a winning synergy for everybody.

The exhibition is organized by SingEx Exhibitions Pte Ltd (Singapore), Worldex-Singex Exhibition (Guangzhou) Co. Ltd and Worldex India Exhibition and Promotion Pvt. Ltd.

Come visit the Mega 3-In-1 International Sourcing Fair – The World’s Meeting Place for Industry

For further information and to pre-register, visit: http://www.athomeworldexpo.com OR http://www.ceifair.com OR http://chinamumbaiexpo.com