Mauritius as a film location and Line production services by Me Media Production

Middle East Media Production FZ LLC and Me Media Production Mauritius are one of the leading line production company based in Mumbai with also having offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. With the vast base of experience and erudite professionals with us create develop and manage diverse corporate communication with the production houses and our clients for all their pre and post line production needs.

Mauritius is a country of volcanic islands and palm-fringed beaches. The lagoons and blue waters with coral reefs surrounding the coast are strikingly appealing. Inland Mauritius has numerous gorgeous forests, tree-lined avenues, national parks, misty mountains, waterfalls, rivers and pristine beaches. Basically, filmmakers can have any location as their interest as it depends on the script and the narrative feel of the movie or the commercial. Majorly the locations of particular interest are beach lines, Casela Nature Park, Black River Gorges National Park, the coloured piles of earth of the Chamarel plain and Le Pouce and many more.

By this press release, we are happy to announce the set-up of Me Media Production, Mauritius with a full-fledged warehouse and team who will be working for films and commercials for clients all over Mauritius and others. Over the years we have produced many films and commercials in which our line producer ArpanFernandes with his team is dedicated to offering the best pre-production and post-production services for the filmmakers. We assist in all areas of media production from Fashion Shoots to Commercials, From Still Photography to documentaries, Feature Films and TV-Series, as well as Corporate Films.

Our Diverse service offerings, and affordable rates and the best of the crew and resources made this commercial a huge success. If you are a filmmaker, agency, creative agency, media company, ad agency or any production company who is looking to shoot for a film, documentary, still photography, commercials or etc. then we are fully equipped with your shooting requirements, like: shooting crew in Mauritius, crew, resources, logistics, camera, lights, grips, rental equipment, post-production, pre-production, we have studios, we work on budget and many other requirements for shooting in Mauritius.

Pooled with our professional efficiency and crews and the quick response time on the deals and the budgets and applications within state permissions, Mauritius is the perfect location for film production in the Indian Ocean. Information about our line production services includes: permits, locations, costs, crews, when to shoot, talent, equipment, studios, post facilities, work permits and visas, film-friendly hotels, transport, communications and other safety advice.

About Middle East Media Production & Me Media Production Mauritius

