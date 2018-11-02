Digital Offerings And Services Are Ready To Cater To Consumers

Directory, mailing list, and other publishers Market is currently experiencing significant transformations with the advent of new technologies. These are providing a multitude of new platforms to disseminate the content in innovative ways. Publishers of directories and mailing list have changed their distribution approaches by introducing digital offerings and services which can cater for the needs of the consumers.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL DIRECTORY, MAILING LIST, AND OTHER PUBLISHERS MARKET AT $52 BILLION IN 2017

North America was the largest geographic region in the market in 2017, accounting for two-fifth of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for one-third of the global directory, mailing list, and other publishers market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, online portals such as Amazon are commoditizing books through affordable subscription plans. Amazon’s merchandising strategy discourages readers from buying ebooks and encourages them to read books almost free of cost through its subscription plans. For instance, Amazon’s Kindle customers can read books for free as part of Kindle Unlimited or Amazon Prime subscription.

Thomson Reuters was the largest player in the directory, mailing list, and other publishers market, with revenues of $11.1 billion in 2016. Thomson Reuters’s growth strategy aims at identifying new markets and acquisitions. In 2016, Thomson Reuters acquired the Avox and Clarient businesses from DTCC.

Directory, mailing list, and other publishers produce collections and compilations of data and information for residential and business customers.

