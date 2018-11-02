Aquaponics Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2018-2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC, “Aquaponics Market: By Component (Rearing Tanks, Biofilter, Hydroponics, Others); By Type (Fish, Vegetables & Fruits, Herbs, Others); By Equipment (Grow Lights, Water heaters, Aeration Systems, Others); By End-User (Commercial, Home, Community); By Geography – (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by the increasing funds from the Food and Agriculture Organization along with the environmental organization.

North Americas region is the dominant regions for aquaponics market for the year 2017 and is anticipated to remain dominated throughout the forecast period. Due to an increase in preference of organic produce especially in North America, the market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Also, it is the most promising region for aquaponics market owing to the increasing awareness over the profitability of this system along with the sustainable production of plants and fish. The market for fish purge system is growing in North America and APAC region owing to the rising demand from the commercial firms. These fishes are stored in the purge system to keep them fresh. Therefore, these are directly supplied to the restaurants.

On the other side, Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow high during the forecast period and is projected to reach the US $251.66 Million at a CAGR of 15.7%, owing to decrease in cultivation land coupled with the increase in urbanization. APAC is one of the major houses of aquaponics ranging from domestic or small scale to commercial scales. The variety of fish grown by aquaponics in APAC includes Touts, Tilapia, Pangasius, Catfish, Goldfish and so on.

Selected / Sample Analysis done in the full Report:

Value chain analysis is a useful tool to analyze the activities that include design, production, marketing and distribution of a particular product. The major steps involved in contributing to the total value of the aquaponics market are:

•Raw Material Manufacturers: Value chain of aquaponics initially starts from procuring raw material that include consumables like feed for fish and seeds for plants, from various suppliers to set up the initial aquaponics system. These materials and their processing charges add value to the end product.

•Once the base materials are in line, the input materials like electricity water are required to set up the aquaponics system. Equipment like tanks, sump, water pump, biofilter, grow lights, fish purge systems, aeration systems form an essential part of the total system and adds immense value to the total ecosystem.

•The best part of the integration of aquacultures and Hydroponics is the usage of fish and bacteria together to produce plant products. In the filters, the fish wastes are separated from the water, first using a motorized filter that removes the solid waste and then through a biofilter that routes out the dissolved wastes. The biofilter provides a location for bacteria to convert ammonia, which is toxic for fish, into nitrate, a more accessible nutrient for plants.

•This process allows the aquaponics fish, aquaponics plants, and aquaponics bacteria to thrive symbiotically and to work together to create a healthy growing environment for each other, provided that the system is properly balanced. This step contributes a major chunk to the value of the product.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors Mentioned in the Full Report:

1. Research and education segment is acting like a key driver and escalating the aquaponics market growth. The increasing awareness among people to cultivate plants and fish together will spur the aquaponics market.

2. Bio-integrated food production system, urban-friendly technology, sustainable farming are the key drivers that are driving significant growth for the aquaponics market.

3. The increasing awareness and benefits of growing soilless foods across the globe will drive the aquaponics market. The increase in the number of aquaponic practitioner across the globe will also spur the aquaponics market.

4. China houses major commercial aquaponics in the world and is witnessing significant growth in adoption as well. This is poised to drive the market in the upcoming future.

Key Players of the Aquaponics Market Market:

Key players for the Aquaponics Market comprise of Nelson and Pade Inc. (U.S), Aquaponic Lynx LLC (U.S.), ECF Farmsystems GmbH (Germany), Aqua Allotments (U.K) and others.

Aquaponics Market Market Report is Segmented as below.

• Aquaponics Market Market By Component:

1. Rearing Tanks

2. Settling Basin

3. Biofilter

4. Hydroponics Subsystem

5. Sump

6. Consumables

7. Others

• Aquaponics Market Market By Type:

1. Fish

2. Herbs

3. Vegetables & Fruits

4. Others

• Aquaponics Market Market By Equipment:

1. Grow Lights

2. Water Heaters

3. Pumps and Valves

4. Monitoring and Alarms

5. Water Quality Testing

6. Fish Purge Systems

7. Aeration Systems

8. Others

• Aquaponics Market Market By End User:

1. Commercial

2. Community

3. Home Production

4. Research & Education

• Aquaponics Market Market By Geography ( Covers 15+ Countries )

• Aquaponics Market Market Entropy

• Companies Cited / Interviewed

1. The Aquaponic Source, Inc.

2. My Aquaponics

3. Aquaponic Lynx LLC

4. Nutraponics Canada Corporation

5. Greenlife Aquaponics.

6. Backyard Aquaponics

7. Nelson And Pade, Inc

8. Ecf Farmsystems Gmbh

9. Urbanfarmers AG

10. Company 10

11. Company 11

12. Company 12+

