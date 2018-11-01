Big Data Software Market Key Players: 2018 – 2023 Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Cloudera, Dell Technologies

Market Highlights:

Big data software are mainly adopted by enterprises to manage large amount of data generated on regular basis. The software is designed mainly to handle large and complex data sets.

The on-cloud accounts for the highest market share as it helps enterprises by low cost associated with the IT infrastructure. The cloud deployment enables enterprises to focus on core business competencies. It provides enterprises with data protection and security, efficiently manage storage and privacy issues, offers data integrity and provides information related to governance and make enterprise legally prepared.

Managed service accounts for a considerable share in big data analytics market. The operative distinction that sets apart a managed service program is the proactive delivery of their service, as compared to reactive IT services, which have been around for decades. The key drivers contributing to the growth of the managed services are, rise in digital information, the need to secure it, increasing trend of “Bring Your Own Devices”, flexibility to match custom requirements, continuous upsurge in dependency over heterogeneous networks, and persistent rise in the complexity of technological solutions.

The global big data software market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the big data software market in North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Major factors driving the Big Data Software Market is the large volume of data generated by the enterprises. Enterprises have deployed big data solutions to analyze and manage the data generated and assist in quick decision making process. Moreover, the increase in number of mobile devices and application and the organizations shift from analog to digital technologies are significant factors driving the market growth.

The global big data software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 13% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

• IBM (U.S.)

• Oracle (U.S.)

• Microsoft (U.S.)

• HPE (U.S.)

• SAP (Germany)

• Amazon Web Services (US)

• SAS Institute (U.S.)

• Dell Technologies (U.S.)

• Teradata (US)

• Splunk (U.S.)

• Palantir Technologies (U.S.)

• Cloudera (U.S.)

• Hitachi (Japan)

• Guavus (U.S.)

• 10data (U.S.)

Segments:

The global big data software market is segmented by component, deployment and end-user. Based on the component segment, the market is bifurcated into software and services. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. And the end-user segment, is bifurcated into BFSI, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, media and entertainment, energy and utility, transportation, it and telecommunication and others.

Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The North American market is witnessing rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for mobile application development platforms across different industry verticals in this region. U.S. holds a majority of the market share both in terms of revenue as well as adoption of digitized platforms.

Regional Analysis:

The North America region holds the largest market share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific regions. U.S. and Canada are dominating the North America market is due to rising technological enhancements and presence of major players. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with highest CAGR.

This is mainly due to the growing manufacturing units in this region. Moreover, the growing data centers in developing countries such as India and China, and the amount of data being generated have increased tremendously. Hence, organizations are looking for big data solutions to perform advanced analytics.

Big Data Software Market Segmentation:

The global big data software market is segmented on the basis of by component, data type, deployment and end-user. Based on the component segment, the market is bifurcated into software and services.

Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. And the end-user segment, is bifurcated into BFSI, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, media and entertainment, energy and utility, transportation, IT and telecommunication and others.

