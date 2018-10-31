The global animal nutrition market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2018-2023

According to the latest market research report by IndustryARC titled “Animal Nutrition Market: By Nutrient (Amino Acids, Minerals, Vitamins, Eubiotics, Enzymes, Others); By Livestock (Ruminant, Poultry, Aquaculture, Swine, Equine, Pets, Others); By Administration Method (Oral, Topical and Injection); By Geography – (2018-2023)”, the market is largely driven by the increasing adoption of animal nutrition products by the farmers and producers for the high quality production of meat and milk globally.

Asia-Pacific region is the prominent market for animal nutrition, with the highest share in the overall market. This segment is projected to continue its dominance in the coming years as well as growing at a CAGR of 6.8%. The market is estimated to grow faster in developing countries such as Brazil, China, and India. North America and Europe account for more than half the global market and are poised to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period. Increasing awareness among farmers and government initiatives that are encouraging the livestock industries in these countries are the major factors fueling Asia-Pacific animal nutrition market growth. Additionally, with the increasing population and food needs, the production of meat and dairy products has been at a consistent rise in recent years. Growing exports of beef and sheep meat are also one of the factors influencing the animal feed as well as animal nutrition market in China and India.

Selected / Sample Analysis done in the full Report:

Animal nutritional needs include energy, protein, essential minerals and vitamins which are met by the intake of various combinations of pastures, forage crops, conserved forages (hay and silage) and concentrates (grains and processed meals). Animal Nutrition products are used at various stages in the meat production value chain. These products are used by livestock producers, integrated feed producers, feed mills, macro blends producers and premixes. Animal Nutrition products are manufactured and marketed by various players and delivered in various forms such as animal feed additives, premixes, specialty feed, and compound feed. Players in animal nutrition market supply products to premix and macro blend producers, compound feed producers and farmers. There are also many home mixing farmers who buy animal nutrition products to serve the livestock industry needs.

Livestock producers use these animal nutrition products in small doses to enhance and maintain the overall health of animals. It also prevents the livestock from various disease outbreaks and helps in increasing the overall body mass of the animals. Once these animals grow and become mature, they are used for meat and dairy production. The animal products such as meat, meat products, and dairy products are traded in regional and international markets. These products are sold to consumers through various distribution channels such as retail shops, online, or are consumed at restaurants. Therefore, animal nutrition plays a significant role in retaining the good health of animals and providing quality end-products to humans.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors Mentioned in the Full Report:

1. Consumer awareness coupled with a rising demand for quality and nutrition food from consumers is set to drive the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

2. Rapidly rising mass production of meat and meat products is an indicator of the growing trend for landless meat production facilities. Increase in industrial production of meat, especially in emerging economies such as India and China, drive the demand for the animal nutrition market.

3. Rapidly rising mass production of meat and meat products is an indicator of the growing trend for landless meat production facilities. This trend is projected to enhance the growth of the animal nutrition market.

Key Players of the Animal Nutrition Market:

The major key players of the Animal Nutrition Market includes Adisseo France SAS, Royal DSM, and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Nutreco N.V. acquired two Brazilian companies namely, Fatec Indústria de Nutrição e Saúde Animal Ltda (Brazil) and BRNova Sistemas Nutriconais S.A. (Brazil) to strengthen its distribution network and product portfolio in animal nutrition. The company is focusing on the growth of the animal nutrition segment with the focus on innovation and acquisition as key strategies. DSM also makes use of acquisitions and collaboration with companies to strengthen its product innovation and production capacity. DSM is the first company to introduce the concept of ‘Eubiotics’ a feed additive made of Organic acid, prebiotics, probiotics, and essential oils. This differentiates the product portfolio of DSM from the other players in the industry. The Archer Daniels Midland Company widened its market share in Central America by establishing distribution and merchandising offices in El Salvador and Guatemala. With this, the company plans to expand its product offering in Central America.

Animal Nutrition Market Report is Segmented as below.

• Animal Nutrition Market By Nutrient Type:

1. Amino Acids

2. Minerals

3. Vitamins

4. Lipids

5. Eubiotics

6. Enzymes

7. Carotenoids

• Animal Nutrition Market By Livestock:

1. Ruminants

2. Poultry

3. Aquaculture

4. Swine

5. Equine

6. Pets

7. Others

• Animal Nutrition Market By Administration Method:

1. Oral

2. Topical

3. Injection

• Animal Nutrition Market By Geography ( Covers 10+ Countries )

• Animal Nutrition Market Entropy

Companies Cited / Interviewed

1. ALLTECH INC.

2. NUTRECO N.V.

3. Ei Du Pont De Nemours & Co.

4. BASF SE

5. Cargill Inc.

6. Kemin Industries Inc.

7. Novozymes A/S

8. Evonik Industries Ag

9. Company 9

10. Company 10

11. Company 11+

