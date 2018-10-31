Global Managed Security Services Market to reach a market size of $43.5 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Managed Security Services Market (2016-2022), the market is expected to attain a market size of $43.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.
Global Managed Security Services Revenue Trend, 2012-2022 ( In USD Billion)
The intrusion detection/Prevention system segment registered market revenue of $5.0 billion in 2015, and was a dominant segment during the timeframe. However, Secured information and event management (SIEM) segment would outpace the above segment by 2020 and would garner market revenue of $10.2 billion in 2022. Maximum growth would be witnessed in endpoint security segment with a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period (2016-2022).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-managed-security-services-market/
Among the deployment type, hosted and cloud based deployment would exhibit the maximum growth of 22.3% during the forecast period (2016-2022). Large enterprises held a dominant position in 2015, with a market share of around 50% of overall managed security market, based on organization size.
Global Managed Security Services Revenue Share by Region– 2015 (in %)
Banking and financial sector has dominated the managed security services market and held a market share of around 34% in 2015. Healthcare sector has emerged as the promising vertical and would witness highest CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period (2016-2022).
Global Managed Security Services Revenue Share by Region – 2022 (in %)
The North America region contributed the largest revenue share to the market worldwide followed by Europe region. The Asia-Pacific region has tremendous potential and would grow at a fastest CAGR of 21.1% during 2016-2022. In North America, U.S continues its dominance in this market with a market size of $5.8 billion, in 2015. The Mexico market is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 16.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
Global Managed Security Services Revenue Share by Application – 2022 (in %)
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Managed Security Services market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles namely, IBM Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, Dell (SecureWorks) Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Symantec Corporation, AT&T Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd Intel Corporation and Computer Science Corporation.
Segmentation
Global Managed Security Services Market By Application
Intrusion Prevention / Detection System
Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS)
Unified threat management
Secured information and event management (SIEM)
Firewall management
Endpoint Security
Others
Global Managed Security Services Market By Deployment Type
Hosted and Cloud Based Managed Security Services
On-Premise or Customer Premise Equipment (CPE)
Global Managed Security Services Market By Organization Size
Small Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Global Managed Security Services Market By Vertical
BFSI
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Telecommunication & IT
Others
Global Managed Security Services Market By Geography
North America Managed Security Services Market
S. Managed Security Services Market
Canada Managed Security Services Market
Mexico Managed Security Services Market
Rest of North America Managed Security Services Market
Europe Managed Security Services Market
Germany Managed Security Services Market
Spain Managed Security Services Market
France Managed Security Services Market
K. Managed Security Services Market
Russia Managed Security Services Market
Italy Managed Security Services Market
Rest of Europe Managed Security Services Market
Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Market
China Managed Security Services Market
Japan Managed Security Services Market
India Managed Security Services Market
South Korea Managed Security Services Market
Singapore Managed Security Services Market
Malaysia Managed Security Services Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Market
LAMEA Managed Security Services Market
Brazil Managed Security Services Market
Argentina Managed Security Services Market
UAE Managed Security Services Market
Saudi Arabia Managed Security Services Market
South Africa Managed Security Services Market
Nigeria Managed Security Services Market
Rest of LAMEA Managed Security Services Market
Companies Profiled
Symantec Corporation
Fortinet Inc.
Check Point Software Technologies
Computer Science Corporation
AT&T Inc.
Dell Inc. (SonicWall Inc.)
IBM Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Intel Corporation
HP Enterprise Company
