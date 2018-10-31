Copper Market Research Report 2018

This report studies the global Copper market status and forecast, categorizes the global Copper market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Aurubis
Jiangxi Copper
Golden Dragon
Wieland
KME Group
Jintian Group
IUSA
Mueller
Poongsan
TNMG
MKM
Mitsubishi Materials
Hailiang Group
Luvata
CHALCO
Jinchuan Group
Anhui Xinke
Marmon
Xingye Copper
KGHM
Furukawa Electric
Diehl Group
CNMC
HALCOR Group
Olin Brass
IBC Advanced Alloy
ChangChun Group
Mitsui Mining & Smelting
Dowa Metaltech
Nan Ya Plastics
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Rods & Wires
Plates & Strips
Tubes
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Electronic Industry
Transportation Industry
Machinery and Metallurgy Industry
Architecture and Art
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Copper capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013–2017) and forecast (2018–2025);
Focuses on the key Copper manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Copper are as follows:
History Year: 2013–2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Copper Manufacturers
Copper Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Copper Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Table of content
1 Copper Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Copper
1.2 Copper Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Copper Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013–2025)
1.2.2 Global Copper Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Rods & Wires
1.2.3 Plates & Strips
2 Global Copper Market Comp
