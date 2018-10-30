Server Storage Area Network (SSAN) Market Size, Segments, Industry Growth and Upcoming Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The server storage area network is high speed customized network providing a fundamental level of network access to storage, which is majorly comprised of networking equipment like routers, switches, and storage devices. This equipment is connected to each other by networking topologies, and different protocols, and provide the enterprise to use at multiple sites.

The Server Storage Area Network Market is generally used to improve the data paths, improving the availability of the application. These are also used to improve the application performance like load balancing, and network segregation. The market of server storage area network increases the effectiveness and storage utilization of storage.

The server SAN is one of the emerging technologies that use the concept of combinational computations and eliminates the additional requirement of separate space for storage. One of the major advantages of server storage area network is the high availability, efficient performance and cost savings on additional storage requirement.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5855

Major Key Players:

• Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. (U.S.)

• Dell EMC (U.S.)

• DataCore Software (U.S.)

• Nutanix (U.S.)

• Citrix Systems, Inc (U.S.)

• Hitachi, Ltd (Japan)

• Scale Computing (U.S.)

• StorMagic Ltd. (U.K)

Other vendors include The Siemon Company (U.S.), A10 Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Barefoot Networks (U.S.), Big Switch Networks, Inc (U.S.), Cambium Networks, Ltd (U.S.), CloudGenix Inc (U.S.), Red Hat, Inc (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc (U.S.), Veeam Software (Switzerland), Teridion (U.S.), SwiftStack Inc (U.S.), Pluribus Networks (U.S.), ExtraHop Networks (U.S.), Docker, Inc. (U.S.), Cumulus Networks (U.S.), among others.

Access PR Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/server-storage-area-network-market

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of geography, the market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among all the regions, the market is dominated by North America due to the higher adoption rate of technology and a rich concentration of vendors providing services and solutions for server storage area network for different applications. The United States is responsible for a major portion of the market growth, is due to early adoption of newer technology. The region holds more than 70% of the prominent service providers in this market. These vendors comprise a large market for service and solutions providers. One of the major factors contributing to the growth of server storage area network is higher adoption of data centers for improved data storage management.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest growth considering developments in storage area network market and adoption of emerging networking technologies. Many companies in Asia Pacific are expanding their product portfolio by shifting their business onto the cloud. This transition has created additional requirements of server storage area networks.

Segmentation:

• On the basis of the component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. The software is further segmented into application software, and platform software.

• On the basis of services, the market is segmented into professional service and managed service. The professional service is further is segmented into integration and deployment service, consulting service, and support & maintenance service.

• On the basis of type, the market is segmented into hyperscale server storage area network and enterprise server storage area network

• On the basis of organization, the market is segmented into the small and medium enterprise and large enterprise

• On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/server-storage-area-network-market-5855

Intended Audience:

• Server SAN service providers

• Server SAN solution vendors

• Software developers

• Hardware vendors

• Data center service providers

• System developers and integrators

• Government agencies

• Application end-user

• Research Firms

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our clients to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Solutions, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com