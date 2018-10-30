Polyamide-imide Market Advanced technologies & growth opportunities in global Industry by 2026

Polyamide-imides (PAIs) are thermoplastic or thermosetting polymers that are amorphous in nature. These polymers possess excellent chemical resistance and thermal and mechanical properties. PAIs are able to provide optimum performance under severe chemical and thermal environments. They also possess resistance to a majority of chemicals. The performance of these properties are still functional under stressful conditions, with polymers exhibiting little to no chemical degradation, wear, and creep. These characteristics make them a primary choice in applications that require low friction, very high stiffness, and mechanical strength. Owing to their superior performance characteristics, PAIs are also used in applications requiring resistance to corrosion, wear and tear, and high temperatures.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polyamide-imide-market.html

The most common methods employed for commercial production of PAIs are the acid chloride route and the isocyanate route. PAIs are synthesized in N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) from trimellic acid-anhydride (TMA) and isocyanates. PAIs exhibit a blend of characteristics of both polyamides and polyimides such as excellent high heat capability, high chemical resistance, melt process-ability, and high strength. They are not affected by almost any of the aromatic and aliphatic hydrocarbons as well as fluorinated and chlorinated solvents.

Polyamide-imide (PAI) Market: Drivers & Restraints

PAIs are available in different grades that are used in different applications. Some of the polyamide-imides (PAIs) grades are also able to resist concentrated acids (30%) including sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, and phosphoric acid. However, their integrity can be affected by hydrofluoric acid and strong bases such as sodium hydroxide.

Melt process-ability of polyamide-imides (PAIs) enables their availability in a wide range of forms. PAIs are available in forms ranging from compression- or injection-molded ingots and parts to fibers, films, coatings, and adhesives. They are widely employed as wire coatings in the manufacture of magnet wires. They can also be used as substitutes for metal and other high-performance materials and, in some instances, for structural applications.

Polyamide-imide (PAI) Market: Key Segments

Different manufacturers offer different grades of PAIs, some of them being their proprietary blends. Manufacturing companies such as Solvay SA, Toyobo, and Quadrant group (Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation) offer their polyamide-imides (PAIs) under the trademarks Torlon, Vylomax, and Duratron. PAIs were first introduced and developed by Amoco in order to enhance the process-ability of imides by creating amide bonds.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=52257

Different grades of polyamide-imides (PAIs) are available in the market based on the value additions in the composition of the resin in order to introduce or enhance certain high-performance characteristics. Some polyamide-imides (PAIs) grades contain 30% fiberglass reinforced in them, while others may contain graphite, carbon fiber, and PTFE in their composition, either individually or in combination. For instance, PAIs are available with 30% graphite, or 12% graphite with 3% PTFE, or 7% graphite with 8% PTFE, and 15% carbon fiber in their composition.

Polyamide-imides (PAIs) resins with no modifications are also available in the market as unfilled grades. These unfilled grades have the maximum impact resistance (toughness), whereas filled grades have higher strength and lower creep. Grades containing carbon fiber reinforcement possess excellent fatigue properties and they retain their stiffness even at elevated temperatures. Addition of PTFE to PAIs further improves their wear resistance.

Polyamide-imides (PAIs) are most preferred in applications wherein high performance is required, as they are quite expensive than other materials. Polyamide-imides (PAIs) also require, in certain applications, post-curing in order to utilize their characteristics such as high resistance to wear and chemicals. Although polyamide-imides (PAIs) have high glass transition temperature, they are required to be cross-linked in order to employ them in applications above their glass transition temperature.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com