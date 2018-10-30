Non-Clinical Information System Market 2018 with Focus on Opportunities, Challenges and Growth Factors 2027

Non-clinical Information System Global Market – Overview

The global non-clinical information system market is showing high growth due to the active adoption of healthcare IT based solutions. The hospital information systems is categorised into two segments namely, clinical and non-clinical. There has been a high penetration rate of clinical information systems market whereas, the Non-Clinical Information System Market is still in developing stage. Increasing demand for maintaining electronic health records is one major factor driving the growth of non-clinical information systems market. These changes in hospital information systems will be needed to meet a multitude of challenges associated with healthcare reform.

According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, the global market of non-clinical information system is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023 with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

Non-clinical information system is used in order to improve the efficiency of day to day tasks in the hospitals. Use of information systems will help in automating the hospital tasks like maintaining records and keeping track of patients information. The urgent requirement for hospitals to improve the quality of care, proactively attract and engage new patients, and ensure financial viability will accelerate the demand for financial and administrative information systems.

On the other hand, lack of standard healthcare protocols and lower budget allocation to hospitals are major factors hindering the growth of non-clinical information system market. Also, shortage of in-house IT expertise in hospitals will remain as the major obstacle and may hamper the growth of non-clinical information system market.

Key Players

The prominent key players present in the Global Non-Clinical Information Systems Market includes Quest Diagnostics, CareCloud Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Kareo, Cerner Corporation, Athenahealth, eClinicalWorks, General Electric Company, SSI Group, Inc., Allscripts and among others.

The report for Global Non-Clinical Information system Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Non-clinical Information System Global Market – Segmentation

The non-clinical information system market can be classified into 4 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Component : Comprises of service, software and hardware

: Comprises of service, software and hardware Segmentation by Deployment : Comprises of cloud based and on premise deployment

: Comprises of cloud based and on premise deployment Segmentation by Application : Comprises of hospitals, clinics, laboratories and ambulatory care solutions and others

: Comprises of hospitals, clinics, laboratories and ambulatory care solutions and others Segmentation by Region: Comprises of Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Non-clinical Information System Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the non-clinical information system market in North America owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Quest Diagnostics Inc., CareCloud Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks LLC, and, General Electric. Also, due to the drastic fall in the usage of native applications and a considerable shift towards the adoption of IT based healthcare solutions in the region, the market is likely to witness high growth in the coming future. Non-clinical information system market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2017 to 2023 due to rise in IT technology and rise in demand of non-clinical information system and financial support from government in implementing the solutions in small as well as large healthcare industries in the region. Whereas, the Europe market for non-clinical information system is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2023). The growth in Europe is attributed to the rise in adoption of new and updated versions of non-clinical information system solutions. Also, the healthcare solution providers in Europe are improving purchasing capacity of non-clinical information system solutions in order to provide effective services to everyone in the region.

Industry News

September 2017 – Quest Diagnostics completes acquisition of the outreach laboratory services of two Hartford healthcare hospitals in Connecticut.

July 2017 – Quest Diagnostics announces intent to acquire Cape Cod healthcare outreach laboratory business in Massachusetts. If completed, the deal would enhance access to quality, affordable, and convenient laboratory services.

October 2017 – Allscripts closes acquisition of McKesson’s Enterprise Information Solutions business. Also adds Paragon and other solutions. The transaction significantly expands Allscripts client base in U.S. hospitals and health systems and expands its solutions portfolio. Allscripts purchased the EIS business for $185 million in cash, subject to an adjustment for net working capital and net debt.

