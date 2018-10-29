Sodium Bicarbonate Market Size, Growth Opportunities and Industry Survey till 2025

29th October 2018 – Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market is classified on the basis of type, application, end use industry, and geography. Sodium bicarbonate is the monosodium salt of carbonic acid with alkalinizing and electrolyte replacement properties. Sodium bicarbonate forms sodium and bicarbonate ions, upon dissociation. Sodium bicarbonate is a white, crystalline and odourless powder that is commonly used as a pH buffering agent, an electrolyte replenisher, systemic alkalizer and in topical cleansing solutions. Sodium bicarbonate is also called baking soda and its chemical formula is NaHCO3.

Baking soda is known as nahcolite, which is part of the natural mineral natron. Natron contains large amounts of sodium bicarbonate and has been used since ancient times as a deodorizer, soother and cleanser. Sodium bicarbonate also reduces stomach acid. It is used as an antacid to treat heartburn, indigestion, and upset stomach. The factors that propel the growth of the Sodium Bicarbonate Market include rapidly growing pharmaceutical and chemical industry, due to increasing demand for cleaning products along with increasing health consciousness among consumers. In addition, noteworthy growth in the food industry owing to a high demand for packaged food across the globe is also fuelling the market growth.

Another key factor driving the market growth includes high demand of personal care products among consumers and ultimately substantial growth in the cosmetics industry Moreover; high demand in animal feed industry is also having a positive impact on the market growth. On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as side effects like eye and skin irritation. In addition, government regulations for usage of sodium bicarbonate in industries may also restrain the market growth.

Sodium Bicarbonate Market is classified on the basis of type as Grade 1 (Powdered), Grade 2 – TFF (Treated Free-Flowing), Grade 3 (Fine Granular) and Grade 4 (Granular). Based on application the market is bifurcated into cattle feed supplement, fire extinguisher, cooking, neutralization of acids and bases, medical uses, personal hygiene, in sports, as a cleaning agent, biopesticide, and others. Sodium Bicarbonate Market is classified on the basis of end use industry as food & beverage, cosmetics, agriculture, chemical, pharmaceutical, petroleum, feed and others.

Sodium Bicarbonate Market is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

