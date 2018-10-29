Create Innovative Design with Endless Possibilities

Plantation, FL (July 18, 2018) – Canvas GFX, Inc. releases the latest edition of the graphics software, Canvas Draw 5 for Mac. Canvas Draw 5 is stacked with an array of vector and raster image editing tools, built-in templates, and over 2000 symbols. Built with business professionals and creatives in mind, Canvas Draw 5 proves to be a diverse content creation tool with the power to generate projects, from precise technical drawings to metrics, from architectural design to logo design.

New Features

– Table tool – Allows for quick table generation, direct typing, and customizable cell borders, backgrounds, sizes, and look and feel.

– Dynamic Effects – Shadows, Reflections, Glow, and Soft Edge. Move and resize effects with the objects they are applied to.

– Smart Snaps – Visual aids to align and size objects relative to each other or to their place on the page, are added.

– SVGZ export – Now supported to create a single, compressed file for export.

– Touch Bar support – Swipe, tap, and slide to control many commonly-used functions in Canvas Draw, including sliders, opacity, and rotation.

– Styles tab – Added to the Type palette for creating character or paragraph styles and saving them for future use, as well as sharing them with other Canvas Draw users.

For a complete list of features and improvements, please see the Canvas Draw 5 for Mac release notes:

https://www.canvasgfx.com/en/support/canvas-draw/release-notes/5 .

Availability and Pricing

Canvas Draw 5 for Mac is available for a 1-month free trial at https://www.canvasgfx.com/en/products/canvas-draw , where you can also find system requirements and additional information. Canvas Draw 5 for Mac is available for $249 USD, a subscription of US $99 USD/year, and upgrade pricing for existing Canvas Draw owners for $125 USD.